PursueCare Launches Telehealth Addiction Treatment Programs For Underserved Rural Populations In Kentucky And West Virginia

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PursueCare (https://www.pursuecare.com) announced today that it has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated telehealth addiction treatment model in Kentucky and West Virginia. Treatment begins at partnering points-of-care that do not directly provide outpatient addiction treatment or are challenged to provide all components of a cohesive program, then transitions the patient to video care at home.

PursueCare Opioid Use Disorder TeleMAT Explained

The technology-enabled model integrates medication treatment, counseling, and mail-order pharmacy services, delivered to patients through an iOS/Android smart phone app. PursueCare has begun providing its targeted "Tele-MAT" program to residents of Kentucky and West Virginia, as part of its aggressive national growth strategy. It is also opening a physical clinic in Somerset, KY for instances where patients may need more intensive in-person assessments.

The company offers partnering health system emergency departments, rural health clinics, family practices, and other settings the ability to adopt immediate transitional addiction care for the patients they serve, without requiring additional internal resources or infrastructure to do so. The services are billed to patient insurance and come at no cost to coordinated health partners. PursueCare's services are in-network with state Medicaid, managed care programs like Aetna Better Health, veterans' plans under TRICARE, and most commercial insurances, including UnitedHealthcare (Optum), Cigna, Anthem, and Humana.

PursueCare recently obtained LegitScript certification for addiction treatment. LegitScript's certification standards help ensure transparency and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. LegitScript is utilized by Google and Facebook to qualify the compliance, legality, and legitimacy of addiction treatment providers marketing their products and services to consumers.

PursueCare's mail-order and specialty recovery pharmacy, CompreCare (https://www.comprecarerx.com) also earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

"Our goal is to bring effective evidence-based care to underserved communities, meeting the patient where he or she is, and formulating a treatment plan that is individually tailored for his or her life," said Nick Mercadante, CEO and Co-founder.

He added, "Lack of access to treatment that works, fractured treatment options, and common barriers like stigma and inconvenience all stack the deck against lasting recovery. Substance Use Disorder is a disease that requires consistent holistic medical treatment. By partnering with like-minded health systems and providers we can get this treatment started right away, and patients can bring it home with them."

