Pursuing a Rutgers MBA while working full time: One student's path to success

During the program, student James Kindelsperger landed a new job with added responsibilities and a salary increase.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a student in the Rutgers Part-Time MBA Program, James Kindelsperger mastered some skills that allowed him to succeed through four years of studies.

A working professional with a full-time job and a young father with a wife who had her own career, Kindelsperger faced the task of coordinating schedules, "being there for everyone," and often collaborating with classmates with responsibilities of their own.

James Kindelsperger completed his Rutgers MBA in the part-time program, which allowed him to balance the responsibilities of a full-time job and a young family as well as his coursework.

The juggle was "challenging," Kindelsperger said. But he quickly added, "Difficult and impossible are two different things."

"It is definitely achievable," he said.

Kindelsperger, who had spent six years working in data after college, took a job with Rutgers University in 2019. In the new job, he was responsible for managing Salesforce and other data management systems. It was an upward career move, he said, but it also meant moving away from family and a caring support system in Florida.

Kindelsperger said he had thought about earning a graduate degree after college, and when he learned about his employer's tuition remission benefit, he felt it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. His children were still young enough that he felt he could complete an MBA before they started playing sports and joining other activities that he didn't want to miss.

As he selected courses – two a semester even during the summer – he had to coordinate his classes around his wife's board meetings "so she could watch the kids when he went to class."

"Scheduling was key," he said.

The other scheduling challenge occurred when he was assigned group projects with three or four other Part-Time MBAs who were also juggling jobs and lives. "That was tricky. Sometimes we broke off into pairs, and sometimes we didn't meet until 9 or 10 at night," he said. "We would have to get creative."

Want to learn more about how you can fit a Rutgers Part-Time MBA into your life? Attend an online information session on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Application deadline is Dec. 15 to begin a Part-Time MBA in the spring of 2026.

Working graduate students are often strategic in their approach to completing a program, and Kindelsperger was no different. He varied his courses, so he always had one quantitative class and one qualitative class, and he leaned heavily on guidance from Kathleen Price, an MBA program student counselor, who prevented him from taking too many electives and ensuring he stayed on course to graduate.

The Rutgers Part-Time MBA program is highly ranked by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 23 in the nation and the No. 1 public MBA in the Northeast U.S. in 2025.

The program offers maximum flexibility, allowing students to attend classes online, in-person, or with a mix of both formats. With 11 MBA concentrations, including a new one in artificial intelligence, working professionals can gain the knowledge and skills to move into more senior leadership roles.

Before Kindelsperger completed his MBA, he was offered a new job at Princeton University, where he is working now as a senior business analyst for the university's financial aid office. He said he leveraged a lot of what he had learned in the MBA program when he interviewed for the job, including skills in programming languages, Python and R.

"I could say with confidence what I could deliver," he said, adding that those things included data governance, what workflows would look like as well as his ability to communicate clearly to tech and non-tech colleagues.

Kindelsperger finished the Rutgers Part Time MBA Program last December and participated in the graduate program commencement ceremony in May.

"It felt exhilarating," he said. "It felt like a true accomplishment."

SOURCE Rutgers Business School