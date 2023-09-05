Pursuing Academic Excellence: Dr. Wayne Lajewski Scholarship Opportunity for Aspiring Medical Students

Dr. Wayne Lajewski Scholarship

Sept. 5, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Wayne Lajewski Scholarship for Medical Students is pleased to announce a new scholarship opportunity for students pursuing a medical degree. Valued at $1,000, this scholarship aims to support ambitious students who are dedicated to achieving excellence in the medical field. The deadline to apply is January 15, 2024, and the winner will be announced on February 15, 2024.

Established by Dr. Wayne Lajewski, a respected internal medicine physician based in Manchester, NH, this scholarship reflects Dr. Lajewski's commitment to advancing medical education. With over 20 years of experience as a seasoned diagnostician, trusted clinician, and steadfast advocate for preventive care and healthy lifestyles, Dr. Wayne Lajewski understands the rigor required to succeed in medicine. This scholarship represents an investment in the next generation of diligent medical professionals.

"I'm proud to support students who have demonstrated academic aptitude and interest in the medical field," said Dr. Lajewski. "This scholarship is intended to alleviate financial barriers that may stand in the way of pursuing a medical degree, and I hope it will empower recipients to fully focus their energy on their studies."

To qualify for the Dr. Wayne Lajewski Scholarship for Medical Students, applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Currently enrolled in an accredited university or graduating high school senior planning to attend a university in the United States
  • Minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale
  • 500-1000 word essay responding to the prompt: "Discuss the future and necessary improvements in the field of medicine"
  • Complete scholarship application and submit all required documents by January 15, 2024 deadline

A distinguished selection committee will review all applications and evaluate applicants based on eligibility, essay responses, financial need, and academic dedication. The student who demonstrates exceptional promise in the medical field will be awarded the $1,000 scholarship.

The Dr. Wayne Lajewski Scholarship for Medical Students represents an exciting opportunity for ambitious students to earn financial support for their academic journey. All eligible students are strongly encouraged to apply and take advantage of this chance to have their hard work recognized.

For complete details on eligibility and the application process, please visit the scholarship website at www.drwaynelajewskischolarship.com. Interested students may also contact the scholarship administrator at [email protected] with any questions about applying.

