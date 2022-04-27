Pursuing the Mathematical Gold: Regional Math Learning Center, Random Math, Beats the Odds to Send 23 Students to Compete at 2022 U.S.A. Math Olympiad/Junior Math Olympiad

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Random Math proudly announced that 23 of its students qualified for the U.S. Mathematical Olympiad (USAMO) / U.S. Junior Mathematical Olympiad (USAJMO). Qualifying for both competitions is famously difficult, requiring exceptional performance in both the AMC 10/12, given to tens of thousands of students yearly, and the AIME, an exceptionally difficult invitational competition.

Random Math students

Only 2.5% of AMC 10 and 5% of AMC 12 test takers qualify for the invitational – of which only approximately 500 qualify for the USA(J)MO. Random Math's 23 qualifying students is another statistical triumph for a small, competitive program that routinely sends students to both the AIME and USA(J)MO yearly. Random Math attributes this feat to a unique approach to learning that prioritizes result density.

Result density is a term coined by Random Math co-founder and COO, Manish Mishra, referring to the proportion of students aiming for a particular goal who manage to achieve it in a given year. For example, 86 percent of students preparing for AIME and 67 percent of students preparing for USA(J)MO were able to achieve their goals this year.

"These exams are extremely competitive, with students all over the nation spending considerable time training for them," said Mishra. "No other learning center has even a remotely comparable result density to ours. Maybe one or two students for every thousand will qualify."

While part of the competition qualifiers' success can be attributed to the work of Mishra and other Random Math teachers, the dedication and long study hours of each student ultimately decides their success.

"I've attended Random Math for many years, and I've always been impressed by the dedication and knowledge of the teachers," said Sally Zhu, USA Math Olympiad qualifier for two years in a row. "I spent many hours each week either in classes or doing difficult problem sets, but it's definitely paid off. The teachers guided me through concepts and encouraged me to continue studying."

Random Math students have also won awards at highly competitive math competitions this year, including The Carnegie Mellon Informatics and Mathematics Competition (CMIMC), Berkeley Math Tournament (BMT), Princeton University Mathematics Contest (PUMaC) and Harvard-MIT Math Tournament (HMMT).

"Many of my students have proceeded to take advanced undergraduate and graduate level courses," Mishra said. "They attend prestigious summer camps such as Stanford Mathematics Camp, Ross and PROMYS, as well as conduct math research. And our students routinely win national competitions 10-times more often than our competitors. But seeing my students succeed in something they love is the greatest reward to me."

