pursuit: 365 Features 365 Extraordinary Canadian Women

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting project connecting women of all ages, backgrounds and life stages has taken place across Canada during a year when so many have felt isolated and cut off. The result is a moving testimony of humanity published in a book titled pursuit: 365.

Co-authored by 365 Canadian women who lead by example in the everyday pursuit of success, happiness and achievement, pursuit: 365 launches on International Women's Day, March 8th, 2021 on Amazon.ca.

Multi-platinum award-winning singer songwriter, author and actor, Jann Arden

Multi-platinum award-winning singer songwriter, author and actor Jann Arden says, "It's a very satisfying and beautiful experience- to be part of a creative endeavour that lifts up and shines a light on women from every walk of life. Important stories- testaments to what it is to be here and to be human."

With a foreword by Dr. Ann Kaplan Mulholland, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Toronto, and the CEO and President of iFinance Canada Inc., so many notable Canadian women co-authored pursuit, including Bif Naked, and former Miss World Canada and Iranian Canadian human rights activist, Nazanin Afshin-Jam.

The idea took shape a few years ago, when the founder of Fresh Magazine, Shelly Lynn Hughes was asked to speak at the UN in New York along with a delegate of fellow female Canadian Entrepreneurs. With Covid-19 putting a stop to all travel over the last year and a half, Hughes was inspired to publish a book, with each day of the year featuring one woman's story for the entirety of 2021, as well as being featured on Fresh Magazine's online platform.

It is my hope that the stories encompassed in this project serve as inspiration to women, men, and people everywhere. -Shelly Lynn Hughes

The hard copy edition of pursuit: 365 will debut in late Spring of 2021, in 65 Chapters Indigo stores across Canada and retails for CAD $26.00.

