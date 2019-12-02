Pursuit of Balance Inspires Pratt & Lambert's 2020 Color of the Year

Songbird serves as the capstone of the color palette that makes up Pratt & Lambert's 2020 Trend Forecast. Songbird and the 2020 trend colors are a blend of refreshing botanical hues and chalky pastels complemented by warm concrete and earth tones. Key colors are shades of mint, blush tones, greens and blues. These colors can be used individually or in combination to create inspired design throughout the home.

"Our customers are in constant pursuit of finding ways to make their lives and homes more flexible," says Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ, Senior Color Designer for Pratt & Lambert Paints. "Home design no longer has one function, and our 2020 color of the year really speaks to this balance of creating a comforting, soothing space but with a jolt of energy."

"Luxury and design are being looked at in a new light – with the influence of Hygge and pairing back movement – people are attracted to quality pieces without sacrificing comfort," says Banbury. "Our 2020 trending colors are a perfect example of this balance – a blend of glamourous jewel hues grounded by neutral tones."

Pratt & Lambert encourages you to explore all of our unique palettes for 2020 and discover for yourself why Pratt & Lambert Paints has earned its reputation as one of the industry's most prestigious brands.

About Pratt & Lambert:

Since its founding in 1849, Pratt & Lambert has stood for quality, leadership and innovation in the paint industry. We have offered the finest paint products and an unwavering commitment to dealers, architects, designers, contractors, and consumers. Our exceptional achievements over the last century have helped make us one of the finest paint brands in the marketplace and distinguished color leaders. in the paint industry. When it comes to quality, "Never Compromise." For more information, visit prattandlambert.com.

