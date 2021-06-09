Pursuit of New Protein Sources for Feed and Food Industry Enriches the Value Chain in Single Cell Protein (SCP) Market, Valuation to Climb at CAGR of 9.3% During 2020 - 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-cell protein (SCP) has gained attention among biotechnology and food sector on the back of its potential to address ballooning demand for animal-based protein world over. SCP is obtained from a variety of organisms, with microbial and algal cells being the most popular ones. The ASEAN single cell protein (SCP) market prospect for plant-based protein sources along with microbial protein, with SCP being a prominent category, has expanded remarkably in developed world. With the growing share of protein in human consumption, the single cell protein market in ASEAN is expected to rise at a promising rate: Analysts at TMR project the market to expand at CAGR of 9.3% during 2020 – 2030.

In recent years, interest in generating SCP from human microbiome has risen, with its potential in producing meat analogs, such as plant-based meats, and non-diary milk. Consumers for both have grown substantially in recent years. All these trends will help the ASEAN single-cell protein market to attain a worth of US$ 232 Bn by 2030-end.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Single Cell Protein Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of ASEAN Single Cell Protein Market Study

Soaring Demand for Animal-based Proteins through 2050 to Nudge Manufacturers to Ramp up Investments: Worldwide demand for animal-derived protein is expected to rise substantially. Per an estimate in an article published in the NCBI, the world wound need 1,250 million tonnes of meat and dairy per year if they have to meet current consumption levels by the end of 2050. Demand in ASEAN is also expected to grow remarkably. This has put pressure on industry players to explore new sources of protein, generating massive interest in microbial protein. Single cell protein are thus attracting extensive interest by animal feed and food industries. Biotech companies have continuously ramped up investments in sourcing SCP from fungi, bacteria, and algae. Thus, generation of bio-protein feed ingredients in coming years will help promote food security

Worldwide demand for animal-derived protein is expected to rise substantially. Per an estimate in an article published in the NCBI, the world wound need 1,250 million tonnes of meat and dairy per year if they have to meet current consumption levels by the end of 2050. Demand in ASEAN is also expected to grow remarkably. This has put pressure on industry players to explore new sources of protein, generating massive interest in microbial protein. Single cell protein are thus attracting extensive interest by animal feed and food industries. Biotech companies have continuously ramped up investments in sourcing SCP from fungi, bacteria, and algae. Thus, generation of bio-protein feed ingredients in coming years will help promote food security Single Cell Protein Spirulina To Set Tone For Innovations: The focus on leading healthy life has intensified in the recent months after Covid-19 pandemic struck the world. Population of the developing world have increasingly becoming conscious about diets that can ward off diseases and boost the immunity against infectious disease-causing pathogens. Aquafeed segment has attracted groundswell of attention due to rising preference of seafood, particularly in numerous Asian nations. It is making rapid strides in animal protein sectors. Of all the various key nutrients made from SCM, spirulina is attracting interest among dietary supplement manufacturers. This can be ascribes to the massive health benefits due to a combination of hypoglycemic, antihypertensive, and hypolipidemic properties.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

ASEAN Single Cell Protein Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Openness to new sources of protein to meet burgeoning demand for nutrition worldwide is a key pivot on which product development avenues will prosper

Rise in demand for healthy food products with high protein content in high-risk patients and undernourished children is opening new avenues for market players

Growing focus of food industries to produce affordable dietary supplements for the developing world is a key trend

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/32618

Single Cell Protein Market: Key Participants

Several companies are expanding their stakes in ASEAN single-cell protein market motivated by the mounting food security concerns, notably in Asia. Top players are keen on customizing the protein profiles of their products to meet the various demands in food and feed industries.

Some of the prominent industry players are Calysta, Inc., Novus International, Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Unibio A/S, Alltech, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Single Cell Protein Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

Dried Peas Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dried-peas-market.html

Wheat Starch Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/europe-wheat-starch-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/single-cell-protein-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research