Pursuit To Own Launches PTOX Token to Empower First-Time Homebuyers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit To Own Partners , led by CEO Christopher Pitt , is transforming affordable homeownership through the introduction of the PTOX Token, a blockchain-powered innovation designed to create opportunities for first-time homebuyers and revitalize underserved communities.

Christopher Pitt, CEO of Pursuit To Own Partners

A TEDx Speaker , Affordable Housing Advocate, and ULI Baltimore Affordable Housing Co-Chair, Christopher Pitt has devoted his career to making homeownership more attainable. Rising from modest beginnings as a sharecropper to becoming a community developer, Pitt's journey exemplifies the tenacity that Pursuit To Own seeks to inspire in others.

The PTOX Token: Innovation Meets Impact

"At Pursuit To Own, we're not just tackling housing obstacles; we're cultivating an ecosystem where everyday people, especially those in America's most underserved neighborhoods can build generational wealth through effort and shared community resources. We don't sell real estate; we serve real estate with a purpose," Pitt stated.

The PTOX Token, backed one-for-one by 27,843 shares of Pursuit To Own Partners, Inc., introduces a groundbreaking method for real estate investment. Token holders earn dividends from rental income, offering a concrete return on investment while advancing the company's goal of transforming Section 8 renters into homeowners.

EquityShare , the crowdfunding and tokenization platform, facilitated the development of the Pursuit To Own Security Token (PTOX) on the Ethereum network. A security token is a digital representation of ownership in an asset, providing investors with transparency and protection. This framework allows participants to directly engage in the growth and impact of the company's transformative housing initiatives.

Changing the Landlord Paradigm

A key goal for Pursuit To Own is to eliminate the stigma surrounding Section 8 renters. The company envisions a housing model where landlords not only accept housing vouchers but actively prioritize them. This forward-thinking approach acknowledges Section 8 renters as hardworking families who deserve access to quality housing and pathways to ownership.

Christopher Pitt emphasized, "By empowering Section 8 participants to become landlords, we're ensuring they have a seat at the table, fostering a housing ecosystem where compassion and equity guide decisions. This isn't just about offering homes, it's about fostering a sense of belonging and pride."

A Mission-Driven Approach

Pursuit To Own's dynamic model isn't just about solving housing issues—it's about driving lasting progress. By enabling everyday investors to participate in the renewal of underserved neighborhoods, the company champions equitable development and economic improvement.

Statistics underscore the urgency of this mission: The rate of first-time homeownership in the U.S. has dropped drastically, with surging property costs and limited credit access leaving millions without options. Pursuit To Own's strategy bridges this gap, inspiring Section 8 renters to become homeowners while allowing token holders to share in the company's growth.

Building a Sustainable Ecosystem

Pursuit To Own aims to establish a self-sustaining network that continuously transforms Section 8 renters into homeowners. By encouraging residents to reinvest in their communities, the company is sowing the seeds for generational wealth and redefining the American dream.

