Pursuit Vascular Announces Attendance at NRAA 2019 Annual Conference

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps, today announced it will be exhibiting at this week's National Renal Administrators Association (NRAA) 2019 Annual Conference.

The NRAA Annual Conference is the largest gathering of renal administrators in the United States. The annual conference brings together the entire dialysis and kidney care community and features educational opportunities for professionals involved in all aspects of End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Disease patient care and operations for dialysis facilities. Speakers include leading experts in the kidney care community, government agencies, healthcare industry and dialysis business world.

This year's conference takes place October 2-4, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California. Pursuit Vascular will be exhibiting at booth #TT99 where the company will be promoting their ClearGuard HD caps, the first and only device available in the US designed to kill infection-causing microorganisms inside a hemodialysis catheter hub. ClearGuard HD caps have been proven to reduce bloodstream infections by ~70% in hemodialysis catheter patients.

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc., develops innovative products designed to protect patients from life-threatening infections, their associated complications, and death, while reducing healthcare costs worldwide. The company's ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device available for sale in the US that is proven to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients. For more information, visit www.pursuitvascular.com.

SOURCE Pursuit Vascular

Related Links

http://www.pursuitvascular.com

