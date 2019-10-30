Pursuit Vascular Announces Participation at American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps, today announced the company will be exhibiting at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Scientific Exposition taking place in Washington DC next week.

With over 20,000 members worldwide, ASN Kidney Week is the world's largest nephrology meeting, bringing together kidney professionals from across the globe to learn about the latest advances in the nephrology fields and serves as a major forum for disseminating advances in clinical practice, patient care and basic, clinical and translational research. ASN and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services established the Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX), to encourage new therapies in the kidney space. ASN's partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) engages nephrologists to take the lead in bringing about changes needed to transform infection prevention in dialysis facilities.

This year's exposition takes place November 7-9, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Pursuit Vascular will be exhibiting at booth #2132 where the company will be promoting their ClearGuard HD caps, the first and only device available in the US designed to kill infection-causing microorganisms inside a hemodialysis catheter hub. ClearGuard HD caps have been proven to reduce bloodstream infections by ~70% in hemodialysis catheter patients.

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc., develops innovative products designed to protect patients from life-threatening infections, their associated complications, and death, while reducing healthcare costs worldwide. The company's ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device available for sale in the US that is proven to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients. For more information, visit www.pursuitvascular.com.

