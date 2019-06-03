Pursuit Vascular Invited to Present to CDC

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps, was invited to present to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion (DHQP) at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Companies are selected by DHQP to present on an invitation-only basis.

As part of the CDC, DHQP's mission is to protect patients and healthcare personnel, and promote safety, quality and value in both national and international healthcare delivery systems. They provide healthcare facilities, states and federal agencies with data for action through the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), a tool for monitoring and preventing healthcare-associated infections, used by healthcare facilities in all 50 states.

DHQP invited Pursuit Vascular to Atlanta to learn more about the scientific innovation around the company's ClearGuard HD product as it relates to the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. The open forum allowed DHQP personnel to develop a better understanding of the company's unique antimicrobial barrier caps offering as well as ask questions and provide feedback.

Doug Killion, President and CEO of Pursuit Vascular, provided an overview of the ClearGuard HD caps including the findings of two landmark studies that demonstrated ~70% reduction in bloodstream infections using ClearGuard HD cap vs. standard of care. Mr. Killion also reviewed future pipeline products to help reduce infections in other types of catheters. CDC was very interested and supportive of the company's future direction.

