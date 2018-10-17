Pursuit Vascular Strengthens International Patent Portfolio

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps, today announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent related to the company's ClearGuard HD caps, bringing the total number of patents to 10 worldwide for the revolutionary device.

Pursuit Vascular was the first to recognize and demonstrate that killing microorganisms inside the hemodialysis catheter hub significantly reduces bloodstream infections. ClearGuard HD caps feature a proprietary design that delivers an antimicrobial agent to kill bacteria and fungi within the catheter.

"We are pleased that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office recognizes the novel features of our ClearGuard technology in reducing bloodstream infections," said Bob Ziebol, Sr. Vice President of R&D. "This patent fortifies our position as a leader in developing technologies that can improve lives and reduce healthcare costs."

Bloodstream infection is the second leading cause of death and a leading cause for hospitalizations in hemodialysis patients, with catheters causing the vast majority of these infections. Landmark clinical studies have demonstrated a ~70% reduction in bloodstream infections using ClearGuard HD caps.

"As a leading innovator in preventing infections, this is another key milestone in our commercial efforts as we prepare to enter international markets later this year," said Doug Killion, President and CEO of Pursuit Vascular. "With over 4 million pairs of ClearGuard HD caps sold in 2018, we're seeing strong market acceptance across the US and anticipate similar growth as we expand globally."

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc., develops innovative products designed to protect patients from life-threatening infections, their associated complications, and death, while reducing healthcare costs worldwide. The company's ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device available for sale in the US that is proven to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients. For more information, visit www.pursuitvascular.com.

