Pursuit Vascular to Exhibit at APIC 2019 Infection Control Annual Meeting

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps, today announced it will be featuring the company's ClearGuard HD cap at APIC 2019, the Association for Infection Control and Epidemiology annual meeting taking place June 12-14 in Philadelphia, PA.

APIC 2019 is the largest gathering of infection prevention professions in the world, including nurses, physicians, public health professionals, epidemiologists, microbiologists, or medical technologists. The association's more than 15,000 members direct infection prevention programs that save lives and improve the bottom line for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. APIC members establish scientifically-based infection prevention practices and work to prevent healthcare-associated infections in healthcare facilities.

For the third year in a row, Becker's Hospital Review named ClearGuard HD caps as one of the 100 Infection Control Products to Know. ClearGuard HD caps are the first and only device designed to kill infection-causing microorganisms inside a hemodialysis catheter hub. Pursuit Vascular will be exhibiting at booth #1637.

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc., develops innovative products designed to protect patients from life-threatening infections, their associated complications, and death, while reducing healthcare costs worldwide. The company's ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device available for sale in the US that is proven to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients. For more information, visit www.pursuitvascular.com.

