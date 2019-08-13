Pursuit Vascular's ClearGuard HD Caps Recommended for Preventing Bloodstream Infection

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Vascular, Inc., manufacturer of ClearGuard® HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps, announced today that the latest edition of NephSAP® featured the company's ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Caps as a key component of a global strategy to reduce bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients. NephSAP, or Nephrology Self-Assessment Program, is a premiere educational offering for American Society of Nephrology (ASN) members to help them stay abreast of developing areas of nephrology. The July edition highlights the significant reduction in central-line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) rates using ClearGuard HD caps vs. other commonly used caps.

Dr. Daniel Landry, Baystate Medical Center, notes the "dramatic and sustained reduction in CLABSI rates" using ClearGuard HD caps in the two "prospective multicenter randomized controlled trials encompassing more than 533,000 catheter-days" in his accompanying editorial. He recommends "use of antimicrobial catheter caps for the purpose of preventing CLABSI" as a component of a global strategy to reduce bloodstream infections.

ClearGuard HD caps are also included as a specific prevention strategy for central venous catheters to reduce the risk of bloodstream infection by Eduardo Lacson, Jr., MD at Tufts University School of Medicine, and Alan Kliger, MD, of Yale School of Medicine. They provide an overview of the two trials using ClearGuard HD caps and conclude "central venous catheter caps with chlorhexidine-coated rods decrease the risk of blood stream infections compared with standard caps or isopropanol-containing caps."

The July edition of NephSAP is part of the Nephrologists Transforming Dialysis Safety (NTDS) project, an initiative funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) aimed at engaging nephrologists to promote infection prevention in dialysis facilities.

"It's gratifying to see the CDC and ASN recognize ClearGuard HD caps in this special edition of NephSAP," said Doug Killion, President and CEO of Pursuit Vascular. "We share a common vision with NTDS in targeting zero infections, and ClearGuard HD caps help make this goal a reality."

About Pursuit Vascular

Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Pursuit Vascular, Inc., develops innovative products designed to protect patients from life-threatening infections, their associated complications, and death, while reducing healthcare costs worldwide. The company's ClearGuard HD Antimicrobial Barrier Cap is the first and only device available for sale in the US that is proven to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infections in hemodialysis patients. For more information, visit www.pursuitvascular.com.

