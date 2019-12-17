PurWell Launches New Product for the New Year: PurWell Unflavored Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture at 2000mg

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers can take their cannabidiol (CBD) use to the next level in the new year with PurWell's new product at its highest potency. PurWell has launched its Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture in unflavored 2000mg. The product is also available in 1,000mg.

PurWell has launched its Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture in unflavored 2000mg

CBD tinctures are the most popular type of hemp CBD products, due to their fast absorption and high bioavailability. PurWell's pharmacist-formulated tinctures include cannabinoid-rich, whole plant hemp oil, organic MCT oil and organic essential oils for flavoring. PurWell tinctures are vegan, sugar free, gluten free and alcohol free and they do not contain any artificial colors or flavors. CBD tinctures can be added to beverages including coffee or water. They also can be used sublingually, by dropping the tincture under the tongue – this is the fastest route of absorption.

PurWell, an award-winning company, provides pure, natural hemp oil products that promote general health and wellness. The company's products are organically grown and harvested in Colorado using sustainable and responsible farming methods. They are made using advanced extraction techniques from both the flower and leaves of the hemp plants.

"At PurWell, we have seen a great amount of success with our current CBD product offerings and we are thrilled to launch our new 2000mg unflavored tincture for the new year," said PurWell CEO Jon Fedele. "We pride ourselves on providing the purest, quality hemp oil products and our new full spectrum hemp tincture will continue our commitment to excellence."

It has been one year since the Farm Bill was passed, which legalized hemp at the federal level. U.S. hemp sales are predicted to increase as much as $25 million in 2020 and by more than $100 million by 2022, according to new estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). As the hemp industry is growing at an exponential rate, PurWell is as well by offering new products and wellness alternatives.

PurWell utilizes a medical-focused approach to CBD whereby they have created pharmaceutical grade, custom formulations for specific ailments for the medical community and consumers alike. Its products are tested and certified by a third-party laboratory for purity and potency to ensure proper, consistent dosage. QR codes that link to Certificates of Analysis are located on all product boxes and labels, and are also available at purwell.com

Additional PurWell products include capsules, lotions, salves, pet products and its signature award-winning product, PurSlep. PurWell's tinctures are also available in peppermint and watermelon flavors at a lower potency including 500mg, 1,000mg and 1,500mg.

The cost of the new PurWell CBD Oil Tincture, 2000mg, unflavored is $189.99. For more information and/or to purchase the product, visit www.purwell.com/product/purwell-cbd-oil-tincture.

PurWell products are sold online at www.purwell.com and at select physician's offices, pharmacies, and medical equipment retailer locations nationwide.

About PurWell

PurWell is a company focused on providing pure, natural hemp oil products that promote general health and wellness. Its proprietary formulations are designed specifically for the health care marketplace. Its team of health care professionals and personal care experts have crafted the finest products containing full-spectrum, cannabinoid rich hemp oil that delivers powerful whole plant relief. PurWell strongly believes in taking care of the planet, which is why all of its products come from organically grown hemp using sustainable farming techniques. PurWell's headquarters is located at 3100 S. Congress Ave Suite 3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For additional information, visit purwell.com or call 561-448-9364.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / 231223@email4pr.com

SOURCE PurWell

Related Links

https://www.purwell.com

