Pusan National University Researchers Develop Light-Activated Tissue Adhesive Patch for Rapid, Watertight Neurosurgical Sealing

Researchers develop an innovative dural patch that achieves rapid, watertight sealing of dural tears, boasting high biocompatibility

BUSAN, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durotomy is a common neurosurgical complication involving a tear in the dura mater, the protective membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Damage can cause cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage, leading to delayed healing, headaches, and infection, making a reliable watertight dural closure essential.

The developed light-activated Janus patches achieve rapid, watertight dural sealing and boast high fluid adsorption with minimal swelling (reduced mass effect) and excellent biocompatibility. The patches also hold great potential for various applications beyond neurosurgery.

Tissue adhesives are being explored as more robust alternatives to suturing for dural closure, but many glue-based sealants swell excessively, causing mass effect, unwanted adhesion, and postoperative complications. Janus tissue patches, with one adhesive surface and one anti-adhesive surface, offer a potential solution; however, most rely on multiple materials and complex fabrication processes, limiting their clinical practicality.

In a breakthrough study, a research team from South Korea led by Professor Seung Yun Yang from the Department of Biomaterials Science at Pusan National University has developed an innovative light-responsive, monolithic Janus dural patch using photocurable hyaluronic acid (HA) through a simple approach. "Made from natural biopolymer hyaluronic acid, our dural patch provides strong wet adhesion, along with a lubricating surface that prevents unwanted tissue adhesion, after exposure to non-toxic visible light," explains Prof. Yang. Their study was made available online on December 16, 2025, and published in Volume 527 of Chemical Engineering Journal on January 01, 2026.

The researchers selected HA because of its excellent biocompatibility as well as its intrinsic anti-adhesive and lubricating properties. To enable light activation, HA was chemically modified with photocrosslinkable groups—methacrylate (MA) and 4-pentenoate (PA). The resulting HA-based solution was then lyophilized to form a patch with two distinct surfaces: a dense surface with a high polymer concentration and a porous surface with a lower polymer concentration. To further enhance conformal adhesion to wet tissues, the patch was compressed to a thickness of approximately 0.2 mm.

Laboratory tests showed that the patch could fully seal the wounds within five seconds using low-energy visible light. The dense outer surface exhibited strong wet adhesion, achieving high burst pressure and approximately 50% lower friction than conventional dural sealants. Notably, the adhesion strength was up to ten times higher than that of commercially available tissue adhesives. Meanwhile, the porous surface efficiently absorbed fluids and helped prevent unintended tissue adhesion. The patch also demonstrated minimal swelling and a reduced mass effect—less than 200% swelling and an approximately 0.1 g increase in weight—along with high stretchability, flexibility, and excellent biocompatibility.

The team also tested the developed patch in a rabbit durotomy model, where it achieved rapid and effective dural closure without causing damage to the surrounding skull, dura mater, or brain tissue. The photocurable dural patch has been transferred to biotech company SNvia, which has established large-scale manufacturing facilities for photocrosslinkable hyaluronic acid. Nonclinical studies are expected to conclude in the first half of 2026, with a medical device clinical trial application to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety planned for the same year.

Prof. Yang notes that the technology enables rapid wound sealing, reducing the risk of postoperative cerebrospinal fluid leakage. Importantly, the study provides practical evidence supporting the clinical safety and applicability of photocrosslinkable hyaluronic acid (HAMA-PA). Its strong adhesion to wet tissues also suggests broader potential for drug-delivery patches, cell-laden constructs, and artificial tissues.

Reference

Title of original paper: A monolithic Janus dural sealant with adhesive and lubricant surfaces activated by non-toxic visible light exposure

Journal: Chemical Engineering Journal

DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2025.171881

