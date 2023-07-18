Pusan National University Researchers Identify the Drivers of the Projected Non-Uniform Indian Ocean Warming

News provided by

Pusan National University

18 Jul, 2023, 08:34 ET

Advanced simulations help researchers understand the processes underlying the projected warming of the Arabian Sea and southeastern Indian Ocean

BUSAN, South Korea, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change is a major global concern today. The world is experiencing a drastic increase in temperatures, both over land and oceans. Although this warming is global, some areas are warming faster than others. This temperature variability, especially over oceans, has far-reaching consequences for the wind and weather systems that will affect societies and ecosystems across continents. Many climate projections using coupled general circulation models reveal a non-uniform warming of the IO, with warming hotspots in the Arabian Sea (AS) and the southeastern IO (SEIO). However, there is little understanding of the mechanisms that can lead to such warming patterns and subsequently affect the weather in adjacent land areas.

Continue Reading
Researchers from Korea and Japan have analyzed the projected Indian Ocean warming using large ensemble simulations to identify the underlying physical mechanisms controlling the formation of warming hotspots in the Arabian Sea and southeastern Indian Ocean.
Researchers from Korea and Japan have analyzed the projected Indian Ocean warming using large ensemble simulations to identify the underlying physical mechanisms controlling the formation of warming hotspots in the Arabian Sea and southeastern Indian Ocean.

To bridge this knowledge gap, a team of researchers from Korea and Japan led by Professor Kyung-Ja Ha from Pusan National University (PNU), Korea, has recently investigated the IO warming patterns using large ensemble simulations. In this study, authored by Ph.D. student Sahil Sharma from PNU and published online in Nature Communications on 30 March 2023, the researchers performed an ocean–atmosphere-based analysis using the Community Earth System Model 2 (CESM2), identifying the physical mechanisms underlying the future non-uniform IO warming.

"Instead of running the climate model simulation only once, we performed one hundred simulations on CESM2, which represented the different realizations of the variability in the IO climate system. This new modeling resource has been instrumental in identifying the complex oceanatmosphere interactions responsible for modulating the IO circulation and warming patterns," explains Mr. Sharma.

The researchers identified the air–sea interactions in the Eastern IO (EIO)—somewhere near western Indonesia— as a key driver for the warming in the AS. Here, colder deep water upwells to the surface, causing the EIO to be relatively cooler than other IO waters with weak regional warming predicted in the region. This reduced regional EIO warming is also accompanied by enhanced sea-level pressure and strong winds blowing towards the AS, which significantly alter the IO Walker circulation. These changes will cause the warmer tropical waters to move towards the AS, resulting in its warming. In addition, this will induce wetter conditions in the region due to more rainfall and less evaporation, resulting in more stable near-surface-water stratification. This development, in turn, will prevent the upwelling of deeper, cooler waters, further enhancing AS warming.

In contrast, the researchers found that the projected warming in the SEIO will be amplified by a reduction in the total low cloud cover over the region, resulting in more shortwave radiation hitting the ocean surface and causing it to warm. Therefore, the drivers for the future warming hotspots in the AS and the SEIO are quite distinct from each other, with ocean circulations modulating the former and cloud-induced heat fluxes controlling the latter phenomenon.

Based on these results, the researchers concluded that regional air–sea interactions can trigger large-scale variations in atmospheric circulations with widespread impacts even in regions outside the IO. Highlighting the implications of the present findings, Prof. Ha says: "This research could facilitate better marine resource management and information dissemination to fisheries and also guide future research on the effect of the projected non-uniform IO warming on regional rainfall patterns."

We certainly hope her vision is realized soon!

Reference
Title of original paper: Future Indian Ocean Warming Patterns
Journal: Nature Communications
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-37435-7

About the institute
Website: https://www.pusan.ac.kr/eng/Main.do  

Media Contact:
Jae-Eun Lee
82 51 510 7928
[email protected]

SOURCE Pusan National University

Also from this source

Pusan National University Academic Explores the Nuances of Speaking in a Second Language

Pusan National University Researcher Investigates Instruction-Giving in Video-Mediated Second Language Learning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.