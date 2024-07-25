Pusan National University Study Finds First-time Teen Moms at Higher Risk of Postpartum Depression

The prevalence of postpartum depression and various maternal factors associated with it were evaluated using healthcare data of first-time mothers

BUSAN, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Postpartum depression (PPD) is a clinical condition that affects women after childbirth, typically starting within a few weeks postpartum. It is characterized by intense feelings of anxiety, sadness, and fatigue, which can be prolonged. PPD can have adverse effects on both the mother and the newborn, leading to negative health outcomes and impaired parenting practices. Over the years, research has linked PPD to a combination of individual and societal factors, categorizing these influences into demographic, clinical, socioeconomic, and psychological factors. Despite numerous studies, the prevalence of PPD and the impact of maternal factors on first-time adolescent mothers remain poorly understood.

Integrating mental health care into prenatal care, particularly for adolescent mothers, can help reduce the incidence, risk, and severity of PPD.

To fill in the research gap, a team of researchers have endeavored to assess the relationship between maternal factors and the development of PPD in first-time adolescent and adult mothers. The team led by Assistant Professor Nakyung Jeon from the College of Pharmacy, Pusan National University, South Korea conducted a retrospective study and stratified first-time mothers into adolescents (12–19 years) and adult mothers (20 years or greater) based on their ages. Additionally, they evaluated the influence of different maternal factors associated with PPD in both groups. Their research findings were made available online on 18 October 2023 and was formally published in Volume 51, Issue 1 of Birth: Issues in Perinatal Care journal in March 2024.

Initially, the researchers utilized first-time mothers' electronic health records and linked them to other healthcare and population databases. Subsequently, they conducted statistical analysis to evaluate the maternal factors and prevalence of PPD. They found that PPD amongst first time mothers was more predominant in adolescent mothers by 1.5 times when compared to adult mothers. Alarmingly, their analysis showed that adolescent mothers were less likely to avail first trimester prenatal care, more likely to use tobacco products and have an infection during pregnancy.

"Our study underscores the importance of integrating mental health care into prenatal care, particularly for adolescents, to help reduce the risk and severity of PPD. Healthcare providers can develop and implement enhanced prenatal care programs specifically tailored for adolescent mothers, focusing on early detection and management of risk factors associated with PPD. These programs can include routine mental health screenings, counselling services, and education on the importance of prenatal care," says Dr. Jeon.

Additionally, the researchers found that clinical history of depression or anxiety, use of tobacco during pregnancy, and the use of long-acting reversible contraception were significant risk factors for PPD in both adolescent and adult mothers.

Public health campaigns and awareness programs to educate young mothers and their families about the risks of PPD and the importance of seeking help along with increased access to mental healthcare and extended medical insurance coverage beyond the postpartum period can prove to be vital for the effective prevention and management of PPD in first-time adolescent mothers.

Emphasizing the long-term implications of the research study, Dr. Jeon shares, "Early detection and intervention for PPD, particularly among adolescent mothers, can improve the overall health outcomes for both mothers and their children. Furthermore, by addressing mental health issues early, we can prevent the progression of severe mental health problems, reducing the need for intensive treatments along with decreased healthcare costs."

