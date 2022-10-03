Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America from to record USD 28.18 Mn growth; Mexico to dominate market growth -- Technavio

Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 21:45 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The push buttons signaling devices market size in Latin America is set to grow by USD 28.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2021 and 2026. The report expects the market growth to be significant in Mexico during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the power industry is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the country.

Gain in-depth insights into the market behavior across various regions in Latin America

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026
The push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America is fragmented. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key strategies include the launch of innovative products and forming strategic partnerships with other vendors. The increasing demand for industrial safety, easy setup and low maintenance cost, and government regulations on improving industrial safety will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., BACO, Emerson Electric Co., HESCO, Nuova ASP Srl, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. as major market participants.

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Segmentation
  • End-user 
    • Process Industries
    • Discrete Industries

Process industries are the key end-users in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography 
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Venezuela (RB)
    • Argentina
    • Rest Of Latin America

Mexico accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. The rising investments in new auto factories and the strong growth in the power sector are driving the growth of the push buttons signaling devices market in Mexico.

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas:

Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist push buttons signaling devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the push buttons signaling devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of push buttons signaling devices market vendors
Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market In Latin America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 28.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.56

Regional analysis

Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela (RB), Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Performing market contribution

Mexico at 33%

Key consumer countries

Mexico and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., BACO, Emerson Electric Co., HESCO, Nuova ASP Srl, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 07:   Parent market

                              Exhibit 08:  Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3    Operations

                              2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6    After-sales service

                              2.2.7    Support activities

                              2.2.8    Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 10:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 13:   Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 12:  Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 13:  Latin America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                            

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Process industries
  • Discrete Industries

                              Exhibit 21:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2     Comparison by End-user              

                              Exhibit 22:  Comparison by End-user

               5.3     Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 23:  Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 24:  Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4     Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 25:  Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 26:  Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5     Market opportunity by End-user               

                              Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape                        

               6.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 28:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              The regions covered in the report are:

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Venezuela (RB)
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

                              Exhibit 29:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 33:  Geographic comparison

               7.3     Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 31:  Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4     Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 33:  Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 34:  Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5     Venezuela (RB) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 35:  Venezuela (RB) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 36:  Venezuela (RB) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6     Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 37:  Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 38:  Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7     Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 39:  Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 40:  Rest of Latin America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8     Market opportunity by geography           

                              Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Increasing demand for industry safety

                              8.1.2    Easy setup and low maintenance cost

                              8.1.3    Government regulations on improving industrial safety

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Fluctuating prices of raw materials

                              8.2.2    Presence of low-cost safety device manufacturers

                              8.2.3    Lacks in design modifications

                              Exhibit 42:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Technological advancements in design and functionality

                              8.3.2    Underwater push buttons and signaling devices

                              8.3.3    Need for stainless steel push buttons

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 43:  Vendor landscape

               9.2     Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 44:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 45:  Industry risks

               9.3     Competitive landscape  

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 46:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 47:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3   ABB Ltd.

                              Exhibit 48:  ABB Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 49:  ABB Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 50:  ABB Ltd. – Key news

                              Exhibit 51:  ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 52:  ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.4   BACO   

                              Exhibit 53:  BACO  - Overview

                              Exhibit 54:  BACO  - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55:  BACO  - Key offerings

               10.5   Emerson Electric Co.      

                              Exhibit 56:  Emerson Electric Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 58:  Emerson Electric Co. – Key news

                              Exhibit 59:  Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 60:  Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

               10.6   HESCO  

                              Exhibit 61:  HESCO - Overview

                              Exhibit 62:  HESCO - Product and service

                              Exhibit 63:  HESCO - Key offerings

               10.7   Nuova ASP Srl   

                              Exhibit 64:  Nuova ASP Srl - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Nuova ASP Srl - Product and service

                              Exhibit 66:  Nuova ASP Srl - Key offerings

               10.8   OMRON Corp.   

                              Exhibit 67:  OMRON Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 68:  OMRON Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 69:  OMRON Corp. – Key news

                              Exhibit 70:  OMRON Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 71:  OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

               10.9   Rockwell Automation Inc.           

                              Exhibit 72:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 74:  Rockwell Automation – Key news

                              Exhibit 75:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 76:  Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

               10.10  Schneider Electric SE   

                              Exhibit 77:  Schneider Electric SE - Overview

                              Exhibit 78:  Schneider Electric SE - Business segments

                              Exhibit 79:  Schneider Electric SE – Key news

                              Exhibit 80:  Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 81:  Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

               10.11  Siemens AG     

                              Exhibit 82:  Siemens AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 83:  Siemens AG - Business segments

                              Exhibit 84:  Siemens AG - Key news

                              Exhibit 85:  Siemens AG - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 86:  Siemens AG - Segment focus

               10.12  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP.            

                              Exhibit 87:  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Overview

                              Exhibit 88:  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 89:  SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objective

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 90:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 91:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 92:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 93:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 94:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

