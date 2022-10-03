Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Latin America from to record USD 28.18 Mn growth; Mexico to dominate market growth -- Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The push buttons signaling devices market size in Latin America is set to grow by USD 28.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2021 and 2026. The report expects the market growth to be significant in Mexico during the forecast period. The increasing investments in the power industry is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the country.
Gain in-depth insights into the market behavior across various regions in Latin America by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading Free Sample
The push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America is fragmented. The vendors operating in the market are adopting various strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key strategies include the launch of innovative products and forming strategic partnerships with other vendors. The increasing demand for industrial safety, easy setup and low maintenance cost, and government regulations on improving industrial safety will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report identifies ABB Ltd., BACO, Emerson Electric Co., HESCO, Nuova ASP Srl, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here
- End-user
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
Process industries are the key end-users in the market. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geography
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Venezuela (RB)
- Argentina
- Rest Of Latin America
Mexico accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. The rising investments in new auto factories and the strong growth in the power sector are driving the growth of the push buttons signaling devices market in Mexico.
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report covers the following areas:
- Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market Size
- Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market Trends
- Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market in Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist push buttons signaling devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the push buttons signaling devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the push buttons signaling devices market in Latin America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of push buttons signaling devices market vendors
- Ethernet Switch and Router Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Sensors Market for Smartphones by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Push Buttons Signaling Devices Market In Latin America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 28.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.56
|
Regional analysis
|
Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela (RB), Argentina, and Rest of Latin America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Mexico at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Mexico and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., BACO, Emerson Electric Co., HESCO, Nuova ASP Srl, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 After-sales service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 13: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Latin America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Process industries
- Discrete Industries
Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Venezuela (RB)
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
7.3 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Venezuela (RB) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Venezuela (RB) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Venezuela (RB) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Argentina - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Rest of Latin America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing demand for industry safety
8.1.2 Easy setup and low maintenance cost
8.1.3 Government regulations on improving industrial safety
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Fluctuating prices of raw materials
8.2.2 Presence of low-cost safety device manufacturers
8.2.3 Lacks in design modifications
Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Technological advancements in design and functionality
8.3.2 Underwater push buttons and signaling devices
8.3.3 Need for stainless steel push buttons
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 45: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 46: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 BACO
Exhibit 53: BACO - Overview
Exhibit 54: BACO - Product and service
Exhibit 55: BACO - Key offerings
10.5 Emerson Electric Co.
Exhibit 56: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Emerson Electric Co. – Key news
Exhibit 59: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.6 HESCO
Exhibit 61: HESCO - Overview
Exhibit 62: HESCO - Product and service
Exhibit 63: HESCO - Key offerings
10.7 Nuova ASP Srl
Exhibit 64: Nuova ASP Srl - Overview
Exhibit 65: Nuova ASP Srl - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Nuova ASP Srl - Key offerings
10.8 OMRON Corp.
Exhibit 67: OMRON Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 68: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: OMRON Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 70: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.
Exhibit 72: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Rockwell Automation – Key news
Exhibit 75: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Schneider Electric SE
Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Schneider Electric SE – Key news
Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
10.11 Siemens AG
Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview
Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key news
Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus
10.12 SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Exhibit 87: SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Overview
Exhibit 88: SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Product and service
Exhibit 89: SOLOMON TECHNOLOGY CORP. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 93: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article