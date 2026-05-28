PUSH FOR UAP (UFO) TRANSPARENCY INTENSIFIES AS MEMBERS OF CONGRESS AND WHISTLEBLOWERS CALL FOR RELEASE OF GROUNDBREAKING, CONCLUSIVE FILES

Amid surging global interest, an unprecedented gathering of senior government officials and civilians will make a direct plea to the President to declassify specific files and for Congress to pass disclosure-related legislation

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a defining moment in the escalating effort for full disclosure on UAPs, a bipartisan group of high level officials and civilians will convene on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, June 9 @ 1:00 pm to issue a call to action on behalf of the American people.

UAP whistleblower David Grusch, a highly credentialed former intelligence officer who has testified under oath before Congress, will discuss specific UAP and non-human intelligence-related evidence he encountered in deeply classified channels. Grusch will explain why these records should now be reviewed and publicly released consistent with legitimate national security protections.

"President Trump now has an historic opportunity; this press conference is about moving from testimony to action. Let the American people judge the facts for themselves," said Grusch.

This unique press event comes amid an initial declassification directive by President Trump issued in May. As a result, more than 1 billion users worldwide have accessed a government website featuring newly released records - evidence that the issue has reached a tipping point.

The event will feature remarks from Rep. Eric Burlison, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Rep. Tim Burchett, with additional participants to be announced. It will be hosted by investigative journalist Leslie Kean and documentary filmmaker James Fox.

"President Trump is the first president to take concrete steps towards transparency on UAP. The recent releases are an important start, so now it's the obligation of Congress to make sure career intelligence officials don't obstruct his directive, in order to prevent selective disclosure or another dead end," Representative Burlison says.

Congressional representatives are expected to rally around passage of the UAP Disclosure Act (a formal path towards full transparency), strengthening whistleblower protections, and a call for foreign governments to join the effort.

"The public deserves real answers, Congress deserves access, and reality should not be classified," said James Fox. "If our requests are fulfilled, this could change the course of history."

PRESS ACCESS & CREDENTIALS:

Press interested in attending, requesting interviews, or coordinating photography coverage before and after the event must request credentials in advance. Please email [email protected] with your name, outlet, and any specific access needs. Additional details will be shared ahead of June 9.

ABOUT THE REPRESENTATIVES:

Rep. Tim Burchett launched and co-chairs the bipartisan House UAP Caucus alongside Rep. Jared Moskowitz. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna chairs the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which spearheads congressional investigations into UAP and other classified federal records. Rep. Burlison, who has received classified briefings on UAP-related matters, has been a vocal advocate for increased transparency and expanded congressional access to information.

SOURCE UAP Events