PUSH OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES A NEW INTEGRATION WITH THE TOAST PLATFORM

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Push Operations is excited to announce that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration will help automate tedious administrative tasks for Toast customers in the US and Canada by centralizing Push Operations employee solutions to Toast's platform.

Push Operations (Push) is an all-in-one solution for easy people management in the restaurant industry. With thousands of customers across North America, Push has perfected the art of human resources, automated payroll, and generating schedules in seconds.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem , a curated portfolio of more than 200 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Push Operations to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers the ability to integrate their Toast POS with Push's people management solution," says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "By integrating with Push, restaurants can now easily bring in live and historical sales data and leverage their technology to make smarter scheduling decisions through labor forecasting."

The integration of Push and Toast is designed to allow restaurateurs to take advantage of a leading POS and restaurant management system combined with Push's advanced HR, payroll, and scheduling capabilities. Push brings in live and historical sales data from Toast to help operators make more accurate scheduling decisions. Push's heat map technology can also provide staffing insights on a more granular level based on the time of day.

"We're really excited about this integration with Toast, it comes at a time where restaurateurs are looking for ways to stay ahead of the technological curve that the industry is experiencing," says Tina Lum, CEO, Push Operations. "Integrating with a forward-thinking company like Toast will only benefit our customers!"

Technology is becoming essential for restaurants in today's shifting economy. Push's Industry Report found that "90% of restaurateurs consider inflation a challenge and are turning to technology to address the issues it brings". The combination of Push and Toast provides a unique way to help restaurateurs navigate those challenges.

