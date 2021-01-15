Push To Reopen U.S. Schools Puts Nation's Educators At Risk As They Head Back To The Classroom

The benefits of in-person learning are many and include: increased social interaction; instant clarification from both peers and instructors; and improved information retention levels. But, this effort to return to classroom learning puts our nation's educators on the front lines of our current public health crisis, putting teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff's own health at higher risk levels for contracting a respiratory infection.

To best protect themselves from infection-causing germs in the classroom, educators have made layers of protection part of their everyday routine. This includes wearing face coverings and frequently washing and sanitizing our hands. Another layer of protection to add to this practice is swabbing with a nasal antiseptic each day, as the nose is a key entryway for infection-causing germs to enter the body.

Among both essential workers and everyday Americans, nasal antiseptics are becoming increasingly more mainstream in providing next-level protection from all sorts of respiratory infections, including colds and flu.

New Jersey-based private school teacher Morgan Biglin understands the importance of adding layers of protection to her routine. "I teach first grade in a fully in-person setting every day. We do our best to socially distance ourselves from each other, but we are open to the risk of infection each time we come into work," Morgan states.

"As a teacher going into the classroom every day, I'm always looking for ways to protect myself from germs that can lead to respiratory infection, and recently discovered NanoBio Protect. Before I head out to work in the morning, I apply it with a cotton swab, and each dose lasts for up to eight hours. Along with keeping socially distant, wearing a mask and washing and sanitizing my hands, it's become an essential layer of protection for me, which I plan to continue to practice as we return to everyday life," Biglin adds.

