Push-to-Talk (PTT) Market to grow by USD 15.86 billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising PTT product launches and AI powered market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global push to talk (PTT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 15863.4 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.81% during the forecast period. Rising number of ptt product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased m and a. However, interoperability and security concerns in ptt applications poses a challenge. Key market players include AINA Wireless Finland Oy, AT and T Inc., GroupTalk Sweden AB, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., international Push to Talk Ltd., Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Orion Labs Inc., PeakPTT, Qualcomm Inc., SLA Corp., T Mobile US Inc., Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Voxer Inc., Yiip Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Zello Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global push to talk (PTT) market 2024-2028

Push To Talk (Ptt) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15863.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled AINA Wireless Finland Oy, AT and T Inc., GroupTalk Sweden AB, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., international Push to Talk Ltd., Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Orion Labs Inc., PeakPTT, Qualcomm Inc., SLA Corp., T Mobile US Inc., Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Voxer Inc., Yiip Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Zello Inc.

Market Driver

Vendors in the Push To Talk (PTT) market are implementing strategic business moves to expand their offerings and solidify their positions. In March 2020, Ericsson acquired Genaker, a MC-PTT solutions provider, enhancing Ericsson's MC-PTT capabilities to cater to the evolving mission-critical communications and private network market. SLA Corp. (ESChat) also partnered with EGC International Inc. In October 2020, launching TalkPlus, a PTT service in Colombia. TalkPlus, powered by ESChat, offers encrypted PTT voice, multimedia group messaging, and live location tracking. Both companies have finalized a commercial agreement and are preparing for the service launch. Innovative business collaborations and marketing strategies can unlock new opportunities and fortify market presence in the global PTT market, projected to expand during the forecast period.

The Push To Talk (PTT) market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the rugged and ultra-rugged smartphone segment. This trend is driven by the increasing demand for reliable communication solutions in industries like transportation and logistics, public safety, and defense sectors. PTT functionality is being integrated into mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, providing an alternative to traditional two-way radios. Network connection plays a crucial role in PTT, with infrastructure platforms like IP networks and LTE networks becoming increasingly popular. Cellular PTT solutions, such as PoC (Push-to-Connect), are gaining traction due to their ability to leverage 5G infrastructure and the Internet of Things. Hardware and solution segments are key areas of investment, with LTE networks and hybrid communication solutions, like walkie talkie apps, leading the way. Intellectual property protection is also a major concern, with assurance of wireless communication becoming a priority for large enterprises. PTT applications are expanding beyond traditional sectors like public safety and law enforcement to include construction, transportation, and land mobile radio. The future of PTT lies in the integration of AI and 5G technology, enabling more efficient and effective communication.

Market Challenges

The PTT market faces challenges in terms of interoperability and cybersecurity. Interoperability issues prevent unified communications among different agencies using various PTT devices and applications. The lack of compatibility between PTT devices and LMR equipment requires additional interoperability equipment, adding expense and complexity. For instance, AT and T's PTT/MCPTT voice offering only works on their network and devices, limiting cross-carrier interoperability. In jurisdictions without FirstNet/AT and T subscriptions, third-party OTT applications are the only solution, but they do not fully address interoperability concerns. Cybersecurity is another challenge, as data breaches in PTT app services can hinder adoption. For example, the Zello data breach in 2020 exposed email addresses and hashed passwords, potentially compromising user accounts. Such incidents can deter potential users from adopting PTT apps, negatively impacting market growth during the forecast period.

The Push To Talk (PTT) market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including transportation and logistics, public safety, construction, and defense sectors. However, challenges persist in implementing PTT functionality on rugged and ultra-rugged smartphones and mobile devices due to their specific requirements. Network connection reliability is crucial, whether through two-way radios, infrastructure platforms, IP networks, LTE networks, or 5G technology. Intellectual property rights and spectrum capacity are also important considerations. PTT solutions can include hardware and software segments, such as land mobile radio, LTE network-based, or cellular or PoC systems. The transportation and logistics, public safety, and defense industries heavily rely on PTT applications for assured wireless communication. Hybrid communication, combining PTT with broadband, is a promising trend. Large enterprises also benefit from PTT solutions for efficient communication and collaboration.

Segment Overview

This push to talk (ptt) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 LMR

1.2 Cellular Business Segment 2.1 Large enterprise

2.2 SMEs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 LMR- LMR, or Land Mobile Radio, is a wireless communication network primarily used by public safety departments and industries for critical, location-specific voice communications. Technological advancements in LMR technology, from conventional to trunked and analog to digital (such as P25 and TETRA), have fueled the expansion of the LMR segment in the global Push to Talk (PTT) market. LMR systems offer advantages like high reliability, durability, ease of use, and direct mode capability, making them indispensable for mission-critical voice communications in public safety. However, LMR's limitations, including low bandwidth and interoperability issues between different LMR technologies, may hinder its growth. Additionally, the increasing popularity and adoption of PTT over Cellular (PoC) technology could slow down the LMR segment's growth in the global PTT market. Despite these challenges, the rising number of natural disasters, necessitating reliable and effective communication solutions, is expected to boost the demand for LMR-based PTT technology. For instance, the increasing instances of forest fires, especially in Europe and South America, highlight the importance of LMR systems in managing such emergencies.

Research Analysis

Push To Talk (PTT) technology is revolutionizing communication in various industries, including public safety, construction, transportation, and large enterprises. This innovative solution enables real-time, one-to-many communication through a simple push of a button on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, rugged smartphones, and ultra-rugged smartphones. PTT bridges the gap between traditional Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems and cellular or PoC networks, offering hybrid communication capabilities. Public safety agencies, law enforcement, and first responders rely on PTT for efficient and effective emergency response. The defense sectors also leverage PTT for secure, mission-critical communication. Telecommunications infrastructure plays a crucial role in ensuring network connection and spectrum capacity for seamless PTT functionality. PTT applications are expanding beyond traditional walkie talkie use, offering advanced features and integrations. Broadband PTT is the future, enabling high-definition voice, video, and data transmission. The PTT market is experiencing significant growth, with increasing adoption across various sectors and industries.

Market Research Overview

Push To Talk (PTT) is a communication technology that enables users to transmit voice messages instantly over a network. It is widely used in various sectors including public safety, construction, and transportation. PTT can be accessed through smartphones, mobile devices, land mobile radios, and two-way radios. It offers hybrid communication capabilities, combining the benefits of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and cellular or PoC networks. PTT is essential for law enforcement, first responders, and other emergency services, ensuring real-time communication during critical situations. Large enterprises in transportation and logistics also leverage PTT applications for efficient operations. PTT solutions include hardware and software segments. Hardware includes rugged smartphones, ultra-rugged smartphones, and tablets, while software offers PTT functionality, network connection, and infrastructure platforms. PTT is evolving with the advent of 5G infrastructure, broadband, and spectrum capacity. It integrates with the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and LTE networks, offering Intellectual Property protection and advanced features. The PTT market is growing rapidly, with transportation and logistics, defense sectors, and telecommunications infrastructure being major contributors. Companies are investing in LTE network-based PTT, 5G technology, and infrastructure development. PTT is transforming from traditional walkie talkies to advanced, intelligent communication solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

LMR



Cellular

Business Segment

Large Enterprise



SMEs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

