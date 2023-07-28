Push To Talk (PTT) market to grow by USD 17,473.47 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing acceptance of PoC solutions among end-user industries drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global push to talk (PTT) market size is estimated to increase by USD 17,473.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.99% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Push to Talk (PTT) Market 2023-2027

Push to talk (PTT) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global push-to-talk (PTT) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer push-to-talk (PTT) in the market are AINA Wireless Finland Oy, AT and T Inc., GroupTalk Sweden AB, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., international Push to Talk Ltd., Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Orion Labs Inc., PeakPTT, Qualcomm Inc., SLA Corp., T Mobile US Inc., Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Voxer Inc., Yiip Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Zello Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

AT and T Inc. - The company offers push-to-talk services such as AT and T enhanced push-to-talk which is an is an IP based end to end communications and applications platform that offers sub-second call setup, a broad suite of features, and comprehensive administrative and fleet management tools.

The company offers a push-to-talk such as Group push-to-talk, GroupTalk PC dispatch 2, and Radio bridge. Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - The company offers push-to-talk services which help teams or organizations communicate efficiently and collaborate closely.

Push To Talk (PTT) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This push to talk market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (LMR (Land Mobile Radio) and cellular), business segment (large enterprise and SMEs (Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage)), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The LMR (Land Mobile Radio) segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Since LMR is designed for mission-critical use, with short bursts of guaranteed connectivity, the demand for LMR-based PTT technology is expected to grow in the management of natural disasters. It is also a wireless communication network commonly used by public safety departments for critical communications. Also, technological advances in LMR technology from conventional to trunked and analog to digital (e.g., P25 and TETRA) have driven the growth of the LMR segment in the global push-to-talk market. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the LMR segment in the PTT market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global push to talk (PTT) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global push-to-talk (PTT) market.

North America will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Effective communication during emergency situations, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, fires, and floods, is essential to manage emergencies. In the management of such emergency situations, PTT technology provides an effective communication system. Hence, the rising number of such incidences has resulted in the need for the deployment of PTT applications for public safety in the region, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the North American region.

Push To Talk (PTT) Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

Increasing acceptance of PoC solutions among end-user industries drives the growth of the PTT market.

drives the growth of the PTT market. Owing to the low setup costs and ease of maintenance, PoC solutions gain popularity in various industries. Industries such as hospitality, education, construction, and transportation popularly use these solutions.

The ability to see who is online and available to contact, the installation of third-party applications, and real-time monitoring, which increases its demand in various industry sectors are provided by PoC.

Hence, such factors increase the market growth of PTT during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Increased M&A is an emerging push-to-talk (PTT) market trend that influences market growth.

is an emerging push-to-talk (PTT) market trend that influences market growth. Market vendors engage in M&A activities as a business strategy to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their business.

In March 2020, Ericsson acquired Genaker, a provider of MC-PTT solutions, and this acquisition strengthened Ericsson's MC-PTT offering to meet the demands of the transforming mission-critical communications and private network market.

Additionally, innovative business and marketing strategies can help companies explore additional opportunities and strengthen their market presence.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Interoperability and security concerns in PTT applications challenge the growth of the PTT market.

challenge the growth of the PTT market. There are several PTT applications and services in the market but there but these devices cannot directly interoperate with LMR devices.

Additional interoperable devices must be used with additional cost and complexity. For instance, the current offering of PTT/MCPTT (Mission critical push-to-talk) voice from AT and T/FirstNet by AT and T will only work on AT and T devices within AT and T`s network and not support necessary connections for cross-carrier interoperability.

Furthermore, due to a lack of interoperability in PTT, it prohibits unified communications across agencies, which makes large incidents such as Hurricane Katrina and 9/11 complicated, as several jurisdictions collaborate for managing crisis events.

Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Push To Talk (PTT) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Push To Talk (PTT) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Push To Talk (PTT) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Push To Talk (PTT) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Push To Talk (PTT) market vendors

Push To Talk (PTT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,473.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AINA Wireless Finland Oy, AT and T Inc., GroupTalk Sweden AB, Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., international Push to Talk Ltd., Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Orion Labs Inc., PeakPTT, Qualcomm Inc., SLA Corp., T Mobile US Inc., Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Voxer Inc., Yiip Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Zello Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global push to talk (PTT) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global push to talk (ptt) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Business Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Business Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 LMR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on LMR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LMR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on LMR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on LMR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cellular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cellular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cellular - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cellular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cellular - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Business Segment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 111: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 GroupTalk Sweden AB

Exhibit 116: GroupTalk Sweden AB - Overview



Exhibit 117: GroupTalk Sweden AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: GroupTalk Sweden AB - Key offerings

12.5 Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Iridium Communications Inc.

Exhibit 122: Iridium Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Iridium Communications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Iridium Communications Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Iridium Communications Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 126: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Orion Labs Inc.

Exhibit 130: Orion Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Orion Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Orion Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 133: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 T Mobile US Inc.

Exhibit 138: T Mobile US Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: T Mobile US Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: T Mobile US Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Tait Communications

Exhibit 141: Tait Communications - Overview



Exhibit 142: Tait Communications - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Tait Communications - Key offerings

12.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 144: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 145: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 147: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12.13 Telstra Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Telstra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Telstra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Telstra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Telstra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 153: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Voxer Inc.

Exhibit 157: Voxer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Voxer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Voxer Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 160: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Zello Inc.

Exhibit 165: Zello Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Zello Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Zello Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

