Push Up Is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Push Up is here. The creators of Push Up teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Push Up.

The vision for Push Up came about after wanting to create a platform where entrepreneurs and small businesses could access additional resources. Furthermore, providing them the opportunity to maximize their brand and sales.

Where small businesses and entrepreneurs can thrive.
Where small businesses and entrepreneurs can thrive.
For both the business man and the consumer.
For both the business man and the consumer.

Introducing Push Up - Push up was created to market small businesses and entrepreneurs. With Push Up, these businesses and individuals can thrive together within an app of solidarity. Therefore, building a connection between businesses and consumers.

"Push Up has been essential to the marketing of my business. I love the in-app messaging features!"

"Push Up has been vital in helping me create a rapport with my customers. I love the exclusive community for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and consumers."

"Push Up has allowed me to search for small businesses by location. I love the fact that I can go anywhere in the United States and search for small businesses to support."

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Communication that is simple and quick via In-app messaging

  • Create a profile for your business
  • Create posts to keep consumers updated
  • Personalize your account to your interests
  • Explore your homepage to stay up to date

Visit www.push-upapp.com for further information about the app. including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact Push Up LLC
Phone: 615-241-0840
Facebook: @pushupmobileapp
Instagram: @pushupmobileapp
Twitter: @pushupmobileapp
YouTube: Push-Up Mobile App
Download from the app from App Store (iOS):
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/push-up-app/id1501525188

SOURCE The Appineers

