Push-Ups For Purple Hearts Initiative Will Attempt to Break the World Push-Up Record in Salute to America's Purple Heart Heroes

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. Marine Corps veteran known for hiking across America to help his fellow veterans has his sights set on breaking the world record for the most push-ups in a 12-hour period to pay tribute to America's Purple Heart heroes. The National Purple Heart Honor Mission has announced that veterans advocate, author and motivational speaker TShane Johnson will train to break the record completing an astonishing 19,000-plus push-ups on Veterans' Day 2020.

The Guinness Book of World Records' mark has stood for more than 30 years. Johnson's quest to break the record will help raise resources for the Honor Mission's special 2021 Purple Heart Patriot Project and other programs. Johnson and the Honor Mission will be asking Americans to join in the effort by challenging each other to do 1-minute push-up competitions for a good cause.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to paying tribute to our nation's combat wounded and those killed in action through outreach and educational programming. Donations in support of the "Push-Ups for Purple Hearts" challenge can be made at www.PushUpsForPurpleHearts.org.

"Serving our country was one of the greatest honors of my life. The military instilled a sense of duty that guides me every day as a father and businessman," said TShane Johnson, who has twice previously used his "Hike Across America" and world record endeavors to raise awareness about issues facing homeless veterans. "Our Purple Heart heroes have given so much for our nation. This is a special opportunity for me to help honor them. Because of COVID, a cross-country hike simply was not going to be possible this year, but I still wanted to pursue another Guinness World Record and support a worthy cause. This 'Push-Ups for Purple Hearts' challenge is a great way to ensure our heroes are never forgotten," said Johnson.

"TShane cares about those who served alongside him and the challenges many of them face in their post-military lives," said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director, Colonel Russell Vernon (Ret.). "Breaking a world record like this takes incredible physical and mental strength and discipline. It's that kind of commitment that our Purple Heart heroes exemplify. The Honor Mission is incredibly proud to support TShane as he attempts to break this record. We're thankful to TShane for supporting our cause."

Earlier this year, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission began accepting nominations for its Purple Heart Patriot Project mission, slated for April 26, 2021. The Patriot Project is a multi-day salute to service that brings together Purple Heart heroes representing each state and territory to pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice on behalf of a grateful nation. One Purple Heart recipient and an escort of their choosing from each state will again be selected for an all-expenses-paid tribute filled with tours and ceremonies honoring their service and that of all those who have earned the Purple Heart.

"The honorees we will select symbolize what it means to be humble heroes, who served, sacrificed and continued to serve their communities. TShane's tireless commitment to breaking this incredible record will help us ensure we have another successful Purple Heart Patriot Project Mission that gives our heroes the homecoming they deserve," said Vernon.

The Honor Mission and TShane Johnson have a number of special interactive experiences planned for the coming months that will allow fans and supporters to share in Johnson's training regimen, challenge each other and contribute to the cause.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PURPLE HEART HONOR MISSION

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, Inc., DBA the National Purple Heart Honor Mission is an approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which supports a variety of programs to promote the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, pay tribute to our Purple Heart recipients, and educate all Americans about our combat-wounded veterans to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten. Learn more and support their efforts at www.PurpleHeartMission.org.

ABOUT TSHANE JOHNSON

Known for his "Hike Across America" series, Marine, motivational speaker, best-selling author and businessman TShane Johnson has used his personal experience rebuilding his life after having died three times following a major motorcycle accident to become an inspiration for others. Through trials and tribulations in both his personal and professional life, TShane has kept focused on the philosophy of "finding your why" each day to successfully complete two cross-country hikes and set multiple world records. Learn more about his personal story and his past accomplishments at www.TShaneInspires.com.

