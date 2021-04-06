Push10 Unveils New Brand and Website for Arthur Vining Davis Foundations

PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning branding agency, Push10, has unveiled a new brand identity and website for the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF), created to more effectively position the philanthropic institution and communicate AVDF's forward-thinking approach to social change.

Founded in 1952, the Foundations has given over 3,800 grants totaling more than $300 million to colleges and universities, hospitals, medical schools and divinity schools. Despite the organization's growth and impact, the foundation's evolution outpaced their messaging and visual brand. A new identity was called for that was clear, modern, and angled toward the future without abandoning their storied past.

Push10 provided research and positioning to clarify their diverse funding areas, and worked to define what drives key audiences to engage with AVDF. The culmination of this brand strategy was a visual identity that balances the heritage and reputation of the Foundations with a modern, elegant aesthetic for today's audiences.

Sabrina Pfautz, Creative Director and Partner at Push10 shared the excitement of realizing a new brand for the esteemed organization. "We developed a timeless monogram with a strong editorial feel to celebrate AVDF's rich history and exciting vision for the future. This highly adaptable logo is the cornerstone to a bold new brand that will allow the organization to shine across a wide range of media."

Following the creation of the new brand, Push10 and AVDF further collaborated to create a new website to align with the brand's new look and positioning.

Push10 began by charting the specific journey of each audience persona tracking to specific goals across the site. A new sitemap to put users' needs first. By clarifying the navigation and elevating past grantees to highlight AVDF's impact, Push10 created an experience that told the organization's story while pragmatically making key information easy to access.

"Push10 designed a new website that is beautiful, functional, and user friendly, and that provides applicants and grantees the information they need," said Michael Murray, President, Arthur Vining Davis Foundations

View the completed project here.

About Push10

Push10 is an award-winning branding agency providing strategy, design, web development, and more. As a dynamic team of experts, Push10 pushes the envelope for clients who demand unique solutions and creative thinking. push10.com

SOURCE Push10

Related Links

https://push10.com

