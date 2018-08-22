Pushing People to Do Their Best on Time or Pushing Them Into the Ground, Words From Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In some circles, there's a phrase: early is on time, on time is late and late is unacceptable. However, things rarely ever go according to plan. Sometimes, stressing over how things aren't going to plan can cause greater damage than going off schedule and improvising. Brandon Frere, CEO and president of Frere Enterprises, wants to remind business owners to keep an open mind and try to adapt a more open schedule, especially when it comes to change.

"Rigidity isn't always the best friend of a functional business," said Frere. Sometimes it is better to focus on what is going on rather than causing undue stress to follow the original schedule. Even the best-laid plans can go to waste. Instead, business owners should consider seeing a time schedule change as a potential opportunity for something new. To prepare for future planning, it is a good start to think about how things went wrong. This exercise may give insight as to how to avoid a similar problem from reoccurring. Sure, maybe the problem came up because of improper planning, but it also may have come from unrealistic expectations for a particular limited period of time. For example, new and never-before-attempted projects are notorious for having game-changing problems. Letting the project go outside of a projected schedule may mean less-stressed employees, but could also lead to a higher-quality end result.

Knowing what's realistically possible in a given situation can save business owners and employees a lot of headache and stress. There's much more to a business than time schedules, especially in the long term. Being flexible and quick-thinking has the potential to serve a business more than strict deadlines, but that doesn't mean that keeping order with schedules is a bad thing. "It's finding that balance between pushing everyone to do their best and pushing everyone negatively beyond their limits," said Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information that he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors. Most recently, Frere has focused on advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As he experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and understand the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. This firsthand knowledge has helped him gain an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his endeavors and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

