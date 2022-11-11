PUSHING THE ENVELOPE: For the Second Time, You Are About to Discover 335+ More Years of Fighter Pilot Experience That Can Change a Life Forever

Single Seat Wisdom Volume 2

20 fighter pilots have come together again to publish wisdom from miles-high experiences and to help battle childhood cancer with the Anna Schindler Foundation.

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Seat Wisdom (Volume 2) is a collection of life advice, tips, and strategies from 20 more American fighter pilots and 1 astronaut. Written to guide and inspire the next generation of American heroes, Single Seat Wisdom is an ideal read for business owners, entrepreneurs, students, parents, athletes, coaches, and teams who want to become #1 in any category!

40 fighter pilots view's from the 3rd dimension Dom SingleSeatWisdom.com

Author and fighter pilot, Dominic Teich, announced the publication of this book that is an addition to the series, "Single Seat Wisdom." Personal stories from some of the bravest members of the human race are contained in this book, which explores the mindset of fighter jet pilots. The truth comes through with many voices and one-offering: an impactful way for anyone looking to utilize fighter pilot tactical training and combat proven strategies to shake up their lives for the better.

In each chapter, you will read the exciting and emotional stories from the men and women who protect the United States:

Michelle "Mace" Curran – Female Air Force Thunderbird with insights on failure

Afterburner life lessons for goal achievement

Kevin "Tread" Anderson –190 combat missions and a single-seat mindset

Strategies to avoid flaming out

Patrick "Sled" Reven – Fighter pilot processes to run a profitable business

When it is safe to ignore external barriers to your plan

Greg "Box" Johnson – Fighter jet test pilot & astronaut (Plan, Execute, Debrief)

A brand-NEW way you can design an environment that ensures success

Aaron "Ice" Jelinek – Air Force Thunderbird pilot and impact of our closest friends

… Plus 15 more impactful chapters!

100% of the profits support a children's cancer non-profit.

A perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

Pick up your copy of Single Seat Wisdom Volume 2 today!

SingleSeatWisdom.com

For more information about the Single Seat Mindset community or to explore "Single Seat Wisdom" in greater depth

About Dominic Teich and Single Seat Mindset™

For over 20 years, author and founder of Single Seat Mindset, Dom "Slice" Teich has leveraged the laser-focus of a civilian and fighter pilot background to help peak performers get innovative results. A Catholic Christian, husband, father, investor, business owner, entrepreneur, author, and fighter pilot, "Slice" is the creator of several products and services designed to help high achievers experience personal and professional success.

An impactful and supportive community of elite fighter pilot guides joined forces to help others achieve lofty goals - all while avoiding overload, overwhelm, and flameout. Learn more at: www.SingleSeatMindset.com

