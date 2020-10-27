Pushnami Named the Fastest-Growing Company in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushnami, the leader in Subscriber Monetization and Engagement, has been named by the Austin Business Journal as the fastest-growing company in Central Texas in the $10 million-plus revenue category on the annual Fast 50 list. Founded in early 2017, Pushnami is completely self-funded and profitable, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 349% between 2017 and 2019 and a raw revenue growth rate of 1,918%.

"Another outstanding year by our entire team who helped make this honor possible," Emerson Smith, CEO, said. "Our messaging and monetization platform continues to dominate the market and will set the stage for our future growth. But we wouldn't be where we are today without the grit and perseverance of our employees who help our clients generate positive ROI and make Pushnami the company it is today."

When determining the Fast 50 finalists, Austin Business Journal looked at revenue growth for companies based in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop and Burnet counties with at least $500,000 in net revenue from 2017 to 2019. The finalists for both the large company (annual revenue of more than $10 million) and small company (revenue of less than $10 million) were revealed last week in a virtual event that Pushnami CEO Emerson Smith participated in.

"This is without a doubt a huge deal for us," Smith said. "Especially because we are self-funded and profitable, an approach quite different than most companies that reach our level of growth. I attribute a lot of our success due to the fact that we are accountable to only our clients and ourselves, allowing us to make the best choices for our users and our team. Our goal is to be the first omnichannel marketing platform to encompass all forms of digital messaging completely powered by machine learning, and this award validates that we are on the right path."

Key Company & Product Highlights from 2020

Actively powering push notifications and email for more than 20,000 global websites, apps and online stores including new clients Newsweek, Money.com, BBC Shop and LeatherUp

Sent more than 300 billion messages and notifications from the Pushnami platform

Launched ecommerce campaign automations that have generated a 15X return-on-investment on average for clients

Expanded proprietary machine learning technology into email and mobile push notification channels

Made entire platform available for six months at no cost for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by BuiltinAustin and a 2020 Best Workplace by Inc Magazine

About Pushnami

Pushnami is the omnichannel subscriber engagement and messaging platform used by more than 20,000 global sites. Delivering 20 billion messages per month across browser-based push notifications, mobile app push notifications and email, Pushnami enables brands to quickly capture more subscribers, intelligently market to them and grow their revenue.

SOURCE Pushnami

