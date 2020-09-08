Pushpay Announces ChurchStaq™, End-to-End SaaS Solution to Increase Connection and Streamline Ministry Management

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement provider to the US faith sector, today announces ChurchStaq™ , an all-inclusive suite of end-to-end engagement solutions including a comprehensive church management system (ChMS), mobile app, donor management and giving solution, to help churches know, grow, and keep their people.

Today, ChurchStaq™ combines Pushpay's giving and app solutions with Church Community Builder's ChMS functionality, delivering a holistic software solution that equips churches of all sizes with the technology they need to seamlessly connect across different ministry touch points, including:

Giving & Donor Management: ChurchStaq™ empowers churches to engage new donors, increase recurring giving, and remove barriers to generosity through mobile and online tools. ChurchStaq™ makes it easy for donors to seamlessly give via web, mobile, text, or otherwise.

Church Management: ChurchStaq™ delivers a comprehensive ChMS, including group management, events, check-in, service planning, processing and more. Also, it makes reports on giving, participation, and engagement easily accessible using intuitive dashboards and analytics with a few clicks of a button.

Pushpay's Church App: With a comprehensive church app, churches can increase participation and connect with congregants through a single mobile experience that combines ChMS, giving and media features into one app. For church congregants, the app delivers seamless access to church media, targeted communication, interaction with groups, calendars and events, mobile giving, and pre-check directly via the app.

"The timing of the app is so perfect," said Torina Salcedo, Associate Pastor at Kent Covenant Church in Kent, Washington. "What started as a convenience feature, is now a necessity to create a more touch-less experience. Not to mention we can check in the entire church so we have contact tracing records—so important!"

Combining solutions not only streamlines ministry management, but helps churches increase participation and grow generosity. In fact, according to recent company research(*), churches that use Church Community Builder and Pushpay together tend to have more digital givers, more recurring givers, and a higher volume of giving overall—a 12 percent increase in total dollars given to the church annually, compared to those not leveraging Pushpay with their Church Community Builder ChMS.

"Churches are working hard to drive participation and stay connected with their congregation amidst today's environment—and most likely digitally," said Aaron Senneff, the Company's Chief Technology Officer. "Our combined solutions enhance connections across all aspects of the Church; helping build relationships among communities, creating bridges between technology, and connecting church administrators to the data and information they need to engage with people."

In addition to today's announcement of ChurchStaq™, the Company also released 16 new features and enhancements. Among them is a new app specifically built for current Church Community Builder customers, reinforcing the Company's commitment to continue investment and product innovation. The app delivers baseline ChMS functionality directly into the app, including check-in, events, group participation and profiles. Lastly, the company launched a new integration with Sage Intacct , a leading accounting and financial management software. The integration will automatically reconcile records between Pushpay and Sage Intacct, matching settlements and batches, which, for churches that use both systems, will save countless hours of manual data entry between the two systems.

For additional information about today's announcement and product features, register for the September 16 product launch webinar, or visit www.pushpay.com .

(*) Data and conclusions are based on internal research by Pushpay based on internal data from 2019 and were not independently verified by a third party. Only Church Community Builder ChMS data (as opposed to third party ChMS solutions were included in the research. Individual results may vary. The results do not take into account any changes in 2020 to digital giving behavior due to COVID-19 or otherwise.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector.

Pushpay receives co-funding from Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand's innovation agency, to support innovation through research and development. Pushpay is an award-winning company.

For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

