Pushpay announces Nurture at Summit, the Company's conference for leaders in the faith industry

REDMOND, Wash. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement provider to the US faith sector, welcomes churches and industry leaders to Pushpay Summit, the largest conference in company history, as it unveils Nurture, a movement to strengthen communities and create deeper connections within the Church.

"We know that churches today want thriving and active organizations, but many struggle to close the gap between where they are and where their community members are," said Chris Heaslip, CEO and co-founder of Pushpay. "In addition to delivering world-class technology, we're excited to launch Nurture, which will fundamentally change the way church leaders interact with their community."

A recent study by Barna found that while the majority of pastors and leaders are optimistic about the future growth of their church, nearly 75 percent of churches do not have a formal strategy in place to support and nurture that growth. The Nurture framework gives church leadership teams a step-by-step guide for how to create meaningful interactions with community members throughout their journey in ministry.

At Summit, more than 20 thought leaders and industry experts will present tactical ways church leaders and staff can engage their communities and expand ministry efforts. Keynote speakers include Patrick Lencioni, founder and president of The Table Group, Cheryl Bachelder, former CEO of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., Carey Nieuwhof, founding pastor of Connexus Church, Clay Scroggins, lead pastor at North Point, and Bobby Gruenewald, pastor and innovation leader at LifeChurch.tv. In addition, Nona Jones, the faith-based partnership leader at Facebook, will lead a session on how churches can use social media to reach, engage, and serve more people in their communities.

"Summit is always a great opportunity to connect with world-class leaders and learn about new ways to nurture your community," said Nona Jones, faith-based partnerships leader at Facebook. "I love being involved in helping equip leaders to do ministry in the digital age."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the Company's recent podcast launch, The Nurtured Church, which is a weekly podcast designed to help leaders nurture their communities. Each episode welcomes guests who are ministry leaders and engagement experts eager to share insights, dispel myths, and empower listeners with the tools needed to help their communities flourish.

