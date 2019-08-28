Pushpay Announces Summer Product Updates, Empowers Churches To Increase Participation And Engagement

REDMOND, Wash. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement provider to the US faith sector, announces updates to its product portfolio today that will help its more than 7,600 customers increase participation within their community, improve member communication, and reduce the administrative workload for church staff.

"Having the ability for our community to now download and view their own giving statements is huge," said Nicholas Lenzi, Finance Director at Hoboken Grace church. "This saves a massive amount of time for our finance team. Because of its intuitive design, we spend minutes instead of hours generating giving statements, meaning we have a lot more time to focus on our ministry and serving the community."

Enhancements to the Pushpay platform include:

Self-access giving statements: Allows donors to view and download all giving statements that have been sent to them through Pushpay, in a single and secure location, at their own convenience.

Allows donors to view and download all giving statements that have been sent to them through Pushpay, in a single and secure location, at their own convenience. Polling within the church app: The new attitude poll feature allows churches to instantly and anonymously capture input from their congregation, directly through their church app. The new feature not only increases participation within the app but also gives congregants an opportunity to deliver meaningful feedback that can help the church improve and grow. In addition, church leadership teams can view data and insights in real time in order to analyze congregation health, satisfaction, and more.

The new attitude poll feature allows churches to instantly and anonymously capture input from their congregation, directly through their church app. The new feature not only increases participation within the app but also gives congregants an opportunity to deliver meaningful feedback that can help the church improve and grow. In addition, church leadership teams can view data and insights in real time in order to analyze congregation health, satisfaction, and more. Donor campaign progress: Allows donors to track their individual contributions to commitments and campaigns, in real time. Donors are now able to view transactions and recurring gifts and apply adjustments as needed, providing a more seamless experience to make contribution updates.

Allows donors to track their individual contributions to commitments and campaigns, in real time. Donors are now able to view transactions and recurring gifts and apply adjustments as needed, providing a more seamless experience to make contribution updates. Expanded rich text within the app: New rich text capabilities allow churches to customize content within their church app more seamlessly, providing additional style and format options to enrich communication with their community members.

New rich text capabilities allow churches to customize content within their church app more seamlessly, providing additional style and format options to enrich communication with their community members. Giving statements for nonprofits: Enables non-religious nonprofit organizations to provide donors with a contribution statement that displays the organization's tax exemption status. In addition, nonprofits can better communicate campaign progress by giving donors insights on how their contribution is helping make a positive impact within their communities.

In tandem with the above product enhancements, Pushpay also announces an extended integration with Shelby Arena®, the church management software solution from Shelby Systems. Enhancing its list of industry-leading integrations, Pushpay values the importance of offering integration solutions that empower churches to have all of the information they need—when and where they need it. Seamless integrations save church administrative teams time, eliminates manual processing, and improves the integrity of reporting by providing a single source of truth for data.

"We are proud to deliver churches a world-class giving and engagement solution, but we know we can't do it alone," said Bruce Gordon, CEO of Pushpay. "We continually evaluate opportunities to broaden our portfolio of collaborative partnerships in order to empower churches to connect with their communities and grow their ministries."

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments, and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Pushpay receives co-funding from Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand's innovation agency, to support innovation through research and development.

Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

Arena ® is the registered trademark of Shelby Systems, Inc.

