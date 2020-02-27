Pushpay Launches New Financial Dashboard, Provides Visibility to the Financial Health of the Church

Church finance teams are often the unsung heroes of the church. As trusted advisors, they are responsible for accounting for every dollar that enters the church and maintaining data consistency in order to shepherd the financial health of their organization. The new Pushpay financial dashboard enables churches to quickly view giving trends and transactions by source, date, volume, type and more. In addition, a new comparison view allows the Church to surface data comparisons by week, quarter, month and more — all in a matter of seconds.

"Being able to see and compare data with a few clicks of a button is amazing — definitely a time saver for us," said Michelle Hsu, Finance Controller at Churchome in Kirkland. "And I love having the ability to drill down into the 'why' behind the numbers. Having quick accessibility to the data we need has been empowering for my team."

Additional features announced in the winter product release include:

Donor Pledging: For many churches, annual pledges and campaigns are an important part of a stewardship strategy. Pushpay announces a new donor pledge feature which allows congregants to submit pledge campaigns online — saving countless hours of manual entry by church admins and volunteers. With a few clicks of a button, donors can now enter a pledge online and track their individual progress.

Listening to sermons and podcasts is one of the top activities performed by community members in their church app. Pushpay's new in-app audio player enhances the audio experience to help churches engage their community any day of the week. Users can use the audio player while taking notes, control the speed of playback, and stream to Apple and Google devices. Additionally, users now have the ability to download audio content, providing an opportunity to listen anytime, anywhere. Expanded Donor Development Insights: On the heels of the November launch of the donor development dashboard, Pushpay continues to invest in further progressing the solution, introducing new data and insights for churches. Enhancements include the ability to quickly view changes in giving behavior, which in turn, will enable a church to take action to engage and connect with their community when they might need it most. The dashboard also provides the ability to sort by new date range options — including month, quarter year or a custom range — and much more to help churches with their donor appreciation strategy.

"Our customers are at the heart of every design and development decision at Pushpay and we could not be more excited about the new products and features we're announcing today," said Audrey Cheng, Vice President of Product at Pushpay. "We know that these new tools will not only save time, but will provide a more holistic view of congregant data and enable deeper engagement and participation within the church."

In addition to new features and enhancements to Pushpay products, today the Company announces a new integration with ServiceReef . ServiceReef offers a mission trip management software that simplifies the process of planning mission trips. The integration allows ServiceReef customers to process missions payments through Pushpay, enabling churches to consolidate payments into one platform. For more information about the ServiceReef integration, or the other features in the Pushpay product launch, visit www.pushpay.com/blog .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments, and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is a subsidiary of Pushpay Holdings Limited and is a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system solution in the US. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector.

Pushpay receives co-funding from Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand's innovation agency, to support innovation through research and development.

Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .

