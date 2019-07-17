PushSave Announces Marketing and Payments Partnership with Stack Sports

FARGO, N.D., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PushSave, a nationally recognized youth sports fundraising solution, is excited to announce it has entered into a partnership agreement with Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing global provider of sports technology. Through the marketing and payments partnership, the PushSave platform will now be available to Stack Sports customers, offering an additional fundraising solution that compliments its existing products, software and services.

"We are excited about this partnership and feel Stack Sports is an ideal partner to bring PushSave even deeper into the youth sports market," Mark Teckenburg, Founder and CEO of PushSave. "We believe the entire youth sports industry will benefit from this partnership."

"In PushSave, we gain a partner focused on removing barriers to fundraising for youth sports that provides a mobile solution to deliver valuable discounts back to donors. We are also happy to add PushSave to our growing list of clients leveraging our Stack Pay payments solution," Chris Connor, SVP of Payment Solutions at Stack Sports.

PushSave has served thousands of customers in all 50 states and is one of the fastest growing fundraising brands available.

"Since founding Stack Sports, we've been focused on building the best collection of sports technology companies in the youth sports ecosystem," Rob Wechsler, Founder and Chairman of Stack Sports.

"We believe PushSave aligns perfectly within this ecosystem, it's truly a win-win," Teckenburg added.

PushSave is a turnkey automated fundraising solution specifically designed for school organizations and youth sports' teams. Its main features include customization of a mobile coupon book filled with discount offers from local merchants, built in marketing automation and virtual selling features, as well as automated sales tracking. PushSave eliminates the need for door-to-door selling, collecting and handling of cash or the need to deliver/inventory any product. stacksports.pushsave.com

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is the global leader in sports technology providing an integrated technology platform for national governing bodies, youth sports leagues, clubs and associations, parents, coaches, and athletes. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and backed by Genstar Capital, the NFL's 32 Equity, Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Providence Equity and other leading sports and technology investors. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com.

