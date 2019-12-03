PushSend.com Launches Event Ticketing to Boost its All-In-One Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PushSend.com ( http://www.pushsend.com ) announces the addition of event ticketing to its all-in-one SaaS marketing platform. With this new piece of the platform, PushSend.com is poised to be a big player in the event ticketing space.

PushSend.co enables you to easily create events and sell tickets.

Since launching in May of 2019, PushSend.com has provided an all-in-one marketing solution for businesses. With the addition of event ticketing to its platform, PushSend.com now empowers event organizers to easily create email marketing campaigns, build landing pages and sell event tickets, a process that would traditionally require multiple disconnected applications.

"The biggest complaint in the digital marketing space has always been that all of these marketing efforts are run through different disconnected systems leading to poor reporting and a ton of time wasted," says Eric Diamond, Founder and CEO of Pushsend.com. "By adding event ticketing to our existing all-in-one platform, we are shaking things up and giving these other event services a run for their money. We are confident that with our aggressive pricing and powerful all-in-one event and email marketing solution we will become a major player in the event marketing space."

PushSend.com enables event organizers to create beautiful branded event pages and email invites and reminders and setup powerful automations to follow up with ticket buyers and attract new attendees. In addition, event organizers can track ticket sales with real-time analytics and keep all of their event and email marketing lists in one centralized location to avoid duplicates and manage unsubscribes.

PushSend.com's event ticketing also features a check-in app that allows event organizers to scan tickets at the door via their smartphone or tablet and keep track of event attendees.

For more information and to sign up for a free account with PushSend.com, visit us at www.PushSend.com .

About PushSend.com

PushSend.com is an all-in-one marketing tool to help your business grow. The SaaS solution helps with event ticketing, email marketing, landing page marketing, and centralized list management.

