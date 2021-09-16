Put a Cajun "Bite" into Your Tailgating Brats

INGREDIENTS

1 Package Bratwurst Sausages (About 4-5 Brats)

½ Medium Onion, Sliced

3 Cups (24 Ounces) Beer of Your Choice

½ Tablespoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

4-5 Hot Dog Buns

7 Ounces Coleslaw Mix

½ Granny Smith Apple, Chopped

1/3 Cup Scallions, Chopped

½ Cup Mayonnaise

½ Teaspoon Sugar

1 Teaspoon Lime Juice

1 Teaspoon White Vinegar

1 Teaspoon Dijon Mustard

1 Teaspoon Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minute

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 3-5

Add the beer and onions to a deep skillet or pot. Bring it to a boil over high heat. Stir in the Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Add the brats, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. (Do not pierce the brats.) Meanwhile, add the coleslaw, apple and scallions to a salad bowl. In a smaller bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sugar, lime juice, vinegar, mustard and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Add the mixture to the coleslaw, apples and scallions and toss a few minutes before serving. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Take the brats out of the beer mixture and transfer them to a plate. Put them on the grill over medium-high heat for 10 minutes, flipping once. If desired, toast the buns on the grill just prior to serving. Serve brats in the buns with the slaw on top. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's