Put a Little "Lab" in Your Heart on Black (Lab) Friday

Canine Companions' Black Lab Friday kicks off on November 27, and the nonprofit is inviting everyone to put a little "Lab" in their heart by donating to help them continue to provide service dogs to those who need them. From Black Friday through Giving Tuesday, your gift to Canine Companions will be matched – dollar for dollar, up to $150,000 – thanks to the generosity of CareCredit, the Sproule Family and an anonymous donor.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Canine Companions to enrich the lives of numerous children through service dogs"

Canine Companions service dogs are trained in over 40 commands to help provide enhanced independence to children, adults and veterans with disabilities and provided free of charge to recipients.

"Now more than ever, people are investing in their pets, and at CareCredit we truly understand that they are part of the family," said Jonathan Wainberg, Senior Vice President and GM for CareCredit Pet. "We are thrilled to be partnering on this initiative that will enrich the lives of numerous children, allowing for more independence and also building a long-lasting partnership between the recipient and the service dog."

Skip those Black Friday sales and support service dogs! To have your donation doubled (up to $150,000) give today at cci.org/carecredit.

About Canine Companions for Independence

Canine Companions for Independence provides expertly trained service dogs to people with disabilities. Established in 1975, Canine Companions has six training centers across the country, including two in California, one in Florida, Ohio, New York and Texas. Canine Companions is recognized worldwide for the excellence of its dogs, and the quality and longevity of the matches it makes between dogs and people. For more information, call 1-800-572-BARK or visit www.cci.org.

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering promotional financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 240,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

