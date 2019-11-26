Put a Little Sizzle in Christmas Giving This Year With the Australian Firefighters 2020 Internationally Popular Calendar

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Firefighters Calendar, known for showcasing the hottest firefighters in Australia in their internationally popular calendar, has just released new videos giving glimpses of the sexy firefighters chosen for 2020. The Christmas-themed videos also show the adorable rescue animals featured alongside the firefighters.

Multiple videos have been released including a firefighter gift-wrapping a cute little cat, firefighters decorating a tree and even some behind-the-scenes videos of the photoshoots for the calendar, among many others.

Australian Firefighters Calendar

"The calendar makes the perfect gift this holiday season," says David Rogers, director of Australian Firefighters Calendar. "The best part is that the purchase of the calendar also helps support several charities. We hope people enjoy the calendar while knowing they are giving back to nonprofit organizations that serve a critical role in their communities."

With a proud 27-year history of helping those in need, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised more than $3 million for various charities. They also have a rich history of supporting Australia's biggest children's hospital organizations.

Since 1993, firefighters from around Australia's urban, rural, armed forces, aviation, and corporate fire-fighting services have been coming together to create the world's most iconic calendar. For 2020, they have a special treat with six editions of the calendar, featuring for the first time the addition of France and Germany's sexiest firefighters alongside rescue cats, dogs, horses, Australian native animals, and even farm animals.

To learn more and order one of the 2020 calendars, visit AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com.

About Australian Firefighters Calendar

Established in 1993, The Australian Firefighters Calendar is distributed across the globe and raises critical funds for charities. For more information about the 2020 calendar and charities they support, visit AustralianFirefightersCalendar.com and follow them on Facebook.

Media Contact:

David Rogers – Director

Email: david@australianfirefighterscalendar.com

Phone: +61 0433 148 744

