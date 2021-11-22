Put the Pedal to the Metal: Rollplay Adds New 12V Nighthawk Storm to Top-Selling Nighthawk Line

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, set, go! Junior drivers will now want to add another toy to their holiday wish list, thanks to Rollplay – the award-winning toy innovator. Today, Rollplay announced the latest addition to its popular Nighthawk collection, the 12V Nighthawk Storm, which combines all the thrill-seeking features of its Nighthawk predecessors in a new black and red swirl design.

Rollplay 12V Nighthawk Storm Rollplay 24V Nighthawk NexGen

"Inside every child is a little adventure seeker, and our Nighthawk line is perfect for kids as they begin to explore and age up into the next category of vehicles," said Amber Stepper, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Rollplay. "The new 12V Nighthawk Storm is the latest addition to our best-selling Nighthawk line, and between its new black and red swirl design and the toy's ability to zip around obstacles, we're sure that kids will have hours of heart pumping fun."

Known for their innovative product lines including FLEX Kart and countless licensed product offerings, Rollplay continues to wow little riders. Kids will have hours of outdoor fun with these Nighthawk products:

12V Nighthawk Storm (New)

Master the thrill of the ride with the all-new 12V Nighthawk Storm! Reaching forward speeds of up to 6.5 miles per hour, this innovative ride-on is sure to be a hit with young riders. Start and stop pedals allow the rider to control the speed with ease, all while zipping around obstacles. Turning is quick and easy — just lean left or right and hang on to the side handlebars. A rear safety flag is included, adding to the fun racing vibe. Time to re-power your ride-on? Simply plug in the included charger to the 12V 7AH battery.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $179

Found At: Target, Walmart, Amazon

24V Nighthawk NexGen

With a new quick release folding system that gets kids cruising in seconds, Nighthawk NexGen builds on its predecessor's thrill-ride pedigree. A unique lean-to-steer technique and a low-riding design gets kids soaring around obstacles at speeds up to 6.5 MPH using the foot throttle. When the ride's over, that same quick release system makes popping the foot pedals and wings back in a snap for easy transport. Braking control and safety go to the next level with an all-new hand brake. A lithium-ion battery charges faster and lasts longer, and an all-new battery life indicator keeps power status always in view. Lightweight and compact, the Nighthawk NexGen can be carried anywhere you want to ride.

Ages: 6+

MSRP: $199

Found At: Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Academy Sports

More information can be found at www.Rollplay.com or follow Rollplay on Instagram and Facebook.

About Rollplay

Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.

About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited

Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.

SOURCE Rollplay