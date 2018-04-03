PUT THE PEDAL TO THE METAL! THE 2018 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/Spanish/82580242-new-york-international-auto-show-nyias-chrysler-genesis-hyundai/

Concept Cars: The Genesis Essentia Concept is a thoroughly modern interpretation of a highly desirable classic Gran Turismo. The all- electric, high-performance model elevates and reimagines the Genesis "Athletic Elegance" design paradigm, while providing a vision of future product performance and technology. It is the company's first battery electric vehicle and features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, a multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. With an estimated 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds, it brings sports care level performance to the realm of electric luxury coupes. Essentia was designed to be thoroughly connected to the world around it, while providing its occupants a virtual escape.

Hot Unveilings: The Genesis G70 is the brand's opening salvo in the highly competitive entry-level luxury segments, designed and engineered to offer driver-focused performance, refined luxury, advanced technology, and a world-class ownership experience. It is available with a choice of powerful and refined turbocharged engines: a 2.0 liter inline four-cylinder or a 3.3-liter V-6, each available with either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. The G70 equipped with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 is capable of accelerating 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds. It also offers an unparalleled amount of standard active- and passive- safety equipment such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning.

A Bold Redesign: The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe features a bold new look with refined lines from the headlights to the taillights, improved ride comfort, handling and stability, three available powertrains and advanced safety and technology features. It boasts a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI engine with an estimated 185 horsepower and available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 235 horsepower. A 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel engine is the 2019 Santa Fe's biggest surprise, with 190 horsepower at 3,800 rpm and 322 lb. ft. of torque at 1,750-2,000 rpm. All engines come with a brand-new eight-speed automatic transmission. It features Hyundai Smar Sense (HSS) including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and High Beam Assist, to name a few. Premium technologies such as Standard Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™, Next generation Blue Link®, Rain-sensing Wipers, and Wireless smartphone charging are also available.

An Industry First: The Chrysler Pacifica reinvents the minivan segment with unparalleled levels of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. It is the industry's first electrified minivan and its advanced powertrain delivers a seamless, efficient driving experience, with 33 miles of all-electric range, 566 miles of total range and 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode. Cargo space remains uncompromised with the 16-kWh battery pack stored efficiently under the second-row floor – it boasts the largest interior volume in the segment and seating for seven with clever storage. The Pacifica Hybrid is the most technologically equipped vehicle of its kind, offering an all-new Uconnect Theater entertainment system, where passengers can watch movies, play built-in games and connect personal devices to surf the Internet via two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens. It also showcases the latest in advanced safety and security technology, offering more than 100 standard and available safety and security features, including: Surround View camera which offers 360-degree views of vehicle and its surroundings, ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

For more information please visit www.betterstuffforlife.com

SOURCE MultiVu

Related Links

http://www.multivu.com

