Putnam Consulting Group Named 2020 Philanthropy Advisor of the Year

BURTON-ON-TRENT, United Kingdom and CLEVELAND, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Putnam Consulting Group, a global consultancy led by philanthropy expert Kris Putnam-Walkerly, was named Philanthropy Advisor of the Year by LUXlife Magazine's 2020 Global Excellence Awards . LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication that focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry. Winners of the 2020 Global Excellence Awards were selected for their successes, achievements and growth, despite the crippling nature of the global pandemic.

Putnam Consulting Group Kris Putnam-Walkerly

Philanthropy played a pivotal role in responding to the multiple crises of 2020. Over $22 Billion (U.S.) has been donated globally by high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and corporations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic alone. Philanthropists want to achieve dramatic impact with their charitable giving, but like all businesses and nonprofits, the constantly changing landscape of 2020 made it difficult for them to plan ahead. Many felt overwhelmed and paralyzed by the sheer magnitude of problems and inequities, and lacked an updated strategy to guide decision-making.

"My goal in 2020 was to help philanthropists navigate the unknown with confidence, create a plan they can count on, and increase their impact during the crises," says Kris Putnam-Walkerly , award-winning author of Delusional Altruism . "I'm honored to be recognized by LUXlife Magazine as the 2020 Philanthropy Advisor of the Year."

"Kris Putnam-Walkerly's deep knowledge and experience in philanthropy is invaluable," explains Mamie Kanfer Stewart, trustee of the Lippman Kanfer Family Foundation. "Her ability to identify and distill best practices and translate them into actionable approaches is a gift to every funder. Whether it's through her books, articles or speaking, Kris's insights and messages enable philanthropists to increase their impact and find even more joy in their work."

The challenges of 2020 allowed Putnam Consulting Group to help foundations, generous families, and corporations increase their agility and pivot with purpose. "Philanthropists have tremendous opportunity to make a positive and lasting difference in people's lives. But it can feel overwhelming to navigate rapidly changing conditions," explains Kris Putnam-Walkerly. "That's why I created a free downloadable guide last year, ' 8 Things Every Philanthropist Can Do To Change The World, Even When The World Keeps Changing ,'" to help grantmakers create a powerful giving plan even in radically uncertain times."

"Kris Putnam-Walkerly is one of the world's foremost advisors to leading philanthropists," says, Mitzi Perdue, philanthropist and author of How to be Up in Down Times. "This award is well deserved, and I highly recommend Kris to any donor seeking a trusted guide and confidential sounding board to navigate their philanthropic journey."

In 2020 Putnam-Walkerly also published her second book Delusional Altruism: Why Philanthropists Fail To Achieve Change and What They Can Do To Transform Giving (Wiley). Delusional Altruism provides real-world, practical guidance to help funders avoid mistakes that hamstring impact, and offers an insider's guide to creating truly transformational change. Delusional Altruism can be purchased on Amazon, or wherever books are sold.

About Kris Putnam-Walkerly and Putnam Consulting Group

Kris Putnam-Walkerly, MSW is a global philanthropy advisor and president of Putnam Consulting Group , Inc. For more than 20 years, top global philanthropies have requested Kris Putnam-Walkerly's help to transform their giving and catapult their impact. Since 1999, she has helped Kris has helped hundreds of foundations, Fortune 500 companies and ultra-high-net-worth donors strategically allocate over half a billion dollars in grants and gifts. Putnam Consulting Group's clients include the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, J.M. Smucker Company, Heising Simons-Foundation, Annie E. Casey Foundation, Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, Avery Dennison, and Fujitsu, and many others.

Kris is a regular philanthropy contributor to Forbes.com , Alliance Magazine, CEOWORLD Magazine, ThinkAdvisor, and WealthManagement.com. She provides expert commentary about philanthropy to the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, NPR's Marketplace Morning Report, Variety, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Financial Advisor Magazine, Mujer Hoy, and Ariana Huffington's Thrive Global. Kris was named one of the Top 50 Philanthropy Bloggers & Influencers in 2020 (Feedspot), one of America's Top 25 Philanthropy Speakers for the past three years (Philanthropy Media), and was inducted into the Million Dollar Consulting Hall of Fame.

About LUXlife Magazine

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more.

Contact

Kris Putnam-Walkerly

+1 510-388-5231

[email protected]

SOURCE Putnam Consulting Group

Related Links

http://putnam-consulting.com/

