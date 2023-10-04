Putnam Insights Launches Bio Website Sprint Program

News provided by

Putnam Insights LLC

04 Oct, 2023, 08:49 ET

Empowers Biopharma and Medical Technology Companies with Comprehensive, Affordable Web Presence in 12 Weeks or Less

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Putnam Insights LLC, a leading provider of strategic communication solutions, is delighted to announce a broader launch of its innovative Bio Website Sprint program. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to provide biopharma and medical technology companies with a streamlined and affordable solution to develop comprehensive, impactful websites.

Continue Reading
Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces. For more information, visit https://www.putnaminsights.com
Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces. For more information, visit https://www.putnaminsights.com

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, a compelling online presence is essential for biopharma and medical technology companies to effectively communicate their mission, vision, values, and showcase their cutting-edge technologies, products, and partnerships. The Bio Website Sprint program by Putnam Insights is poised to transform the way these enterprises present themselves to the world.

With this program, Putnam Insights leverages its extensive experience in strategic communications and web development to help companies construct a website that not only adapts existing materials but also strategically supplements them to enhance the company's narrative and resonate with stakeholders. The result is a website that tells the clearest and most impactful story possible, providing prospective partners and investors with a comprehensive and engaging resource to assess the company's potential.

Key features of the Bio Website Sprint program include:

Rapid Development: Companies can have a fully functional, professionally designed website within just 12 weeks, ensuring a quick and efficient online presence.

Proven Navigation Format: The program utilizes a proven navigation format that guides visitors seamlessly through essential information about the company, including its mission, culture, technology platforms, product line, pipeline, investor news, and partner programs.

Cost-Effective Solution: Putnam Insights offers this cost-effective package to suit the needs and budgets of biopharma and medical technology companies, ensuring that even startups and privately-held companies can benefit from a robust online presence.

Customized Content: The program adapts existing web materials while adding strategic content enhancements to frame the company's narrative optimally.

Enhanced Stakeholder Engagement: The Bio Website Sprint program empowers companies to engage with prospective partners and investors more effectively through a compelling and informative online platform.

Interested biopharma and medical technology companies can learn more about Putnam Insights at www.putnaminsights.com. To learn more about the Bio Website Sprint program, contact [email protected].

"As the digital face of your organization, a well-crafted website is a critical tool for success in the biopharma and medical technology industries," said Ray Jordan, partner at Putnam Insights. "With our Bio Website Sprint program, we're excited to provide companies with an efficient and affordable way to establish a strong online presence, enabling them to connect with stakeholders, partners, and investors effectively."

About Putnam Insights

Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces.

SOURCE Putnam Insights LLC

Also from this source

Putnam Insights LLC Launches Enterprise Video Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.