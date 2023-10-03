Putnam Insights LLC Launches Enterprise Video Program

News provided by

Putnam Insights LLC

03 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Putnam Insights, LLC, a leading provider of targeted enterprise communication solutions, today announced the launch of its new enterprise video program. The program is designed to efficiently create high-quality, engaging video content that businesses can use to communicate their message to a variety of audiences.

Continue Reading
Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces. For more information, visit https://www.putnaminsights.com
Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces. For more information, visit https://www.putnaminsights.com

The first release under the new program is a video highlighting the mission, vision and values of IMUNON, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company that focuses on the development of DNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The video was created with a fast turnaround and required less than one day of executive time engagement. (IMUNON's enterprise video may be viewed on the home page of its website www.imunon.com and on IMUNON's YouTube channel.)

"We are excited to launch our new enterprise video program to help businesses of all sizes communicate who they are, what they stand for and how their businesses work," said Ray Jordan, principal of Putnam Insights. "The Putnam team has engineered an enterprise video program that is cost-effective and efficient, and can still be customized to meet the specific needs of each business."

The enterprise video program includes consultation with Putnam Insights experts to help the business define its message and target audiences, as well as the following services:

Narrative positioning
Interview preparation with interviewees
Conducting interviews
Video production
Video editing
Distribution and promotion

Putnam's video production team counts decades of combined experience in high-end video production for broadcast television, FORTUNE 100 companies and small, nimble enterprises, including companies and non-profits.

"We believe that video has always been a powerful storytelling tool that can be used to connect with customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders," said Rob Halper, award-winning producer/director, senior consultant at Putnam Insights and director of video. "Our new enterprise video program makes it easy and affordable for businesses to create high-quality, engaging video content to help achieve their goals."

About Putnam Insights
Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces. To learn more about Putnam Insights, please visit www.putnaminsights.com. To inquire about the enterprise video program, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Putnam Insights LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.