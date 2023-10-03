Putnam Insights LLC Launches Enterprise Video Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Putnam Insights, LLC, a leading provider of targeted enterprise communication solutions, today announced the launch of its new enterprise video program. The program is designed to efficiently create high-quality, engaging video content that businesses can use to communicate their message to a variety of audiences.

The first release under the new program is a video highlighting the mission, vision and values of IMUNON, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company that focuses on the development of DNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The video was created with a fast turnaround and required less than one day of executive time engagement. (IMUNON's enterprise video may be viewed on the home page of its website www.imunon.com and on IMUNON's YouTube channel.)

"We are excited to launch our new enterprise video program to help businesses of all sizes communicate who they are, what they stand for and how their businesses work," said Ray Jordan, principal of Putnam Insights. "The Putnam team has engineered an enterprise video program that is cost-effective and efficient, and can still be customized to meet the specific needs of each business."

The enterprise video program includes consultation with Putnam Insights experts to help the business define its message and target audiences, as well as the following services:

Narrative positioning

Interview preparation with interviewees

Conducting interviews

Video production

Video editing

Distribution and promotion

Putnam's video production team counts decades of combined experience in high-end video production for broadcast television, FORTUNE 100 companies and small, nimble enterprises, including companies and non-profits.

"We believe that video has always been a powerful storytelling tool that can be used to connect with customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders," said Rob Halper, award-winning producer/director, senior consultant at Putnam Insights and director of video. "Our new enterprise video program makes it easy and affordable for businesses to create high-quality, engaging video content to help achieve their goals."

Putnam Insights LLC is a strategic communications and policy consulting firm operating in the corporate affairs, public affairs, public relations (PR), policy and corporate communications spaces. To learn more about Putnam Insights, please visit www.putnaminsights.com . To inquire about the enterprise video program, contact [email protected] .

