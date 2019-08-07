Putnam Kling and Dr. Christian Kling join Spearhead as Director of Wealth Management, ESG Specialist and Senior Advisor, ESG Specialist, respectively

WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearhead, a premier wealth management and administration solutions provider to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets, is pleased to announce that Putnam Kling and Dr. Christian Kling have joined Spearhead's team as Director of Wealth Management, ESG Specialist, and Senior Advisor, ESG Specialist, respectively, effective July 2019.

"Spearhead has committed itself to expanding its South Florida footprint and we believe that talented and committed individuals, such as Putnam and Christian, will play key roles in that growth," remarked Todd Walters, Managing Member & Co-Founder. He further commented, "Putnam and Christian bring credentialed backgrounds and new perspectives to our already talented team. We are excited to take another step forward in the breadth and depth of services we can offer our clients."

"Consistent with our mission to drive value to our clients, attracting and retaining top talent is a main priority. The Klings bring a wide swath of industry experience and knowledge, specifically in the area of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") investing, a perfect complement to meet evolving client needs to tailor their investment strategies," remarked Scott Sandstrom, Managing Director, Liquid Market Strategies. He further commented, "We are excited to have Putnam and Christian join the Spearhead team and enhance our value proposition."

Prior to joining Spearhead, Mr. Putnam Kling served as CEO of Enhance Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor based in West Palm Beach, FL. In doing so, he acted as Portfolio Manager for the firm's Life Enhancement Investments strategy, an ESG strategy focused on Life Sciences, Technology and Health & Wellness. Mr. Kling began his career in wealth management as a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley in Delray Beach, FL.

Prior to joining Spearhead, Dr. Kling co-founded Enhance Advisors, LLC. Dr. Kling acted as Senior Investment Analyst for their Life Enhancement Investments strategy. Prior to joining Enhance Advisors, Dr. Kling had a long and storied career in financial services. He founded Kling, Manning & Nappier Inc., co-founded Rand Capital Corporation, served as Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Connecticut Investment Management and served as Sr. Vice President of Investments for Dean Witter and Paine Webber, where he was a member of the Chairman's Council.

Dr. Kling holds a BS in Economics from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania, a M.B.A in Finance and a Ph.D. in Urban Planning from Columbia University, a Ph.D. in Economics from The University of Michigan, where he was a Ford Foundation Fellow, and a Master of Divinity from Yale University.

About Spearhead

Spearhead is a privately held financial services firm exclusively focused on providing premier wealth management and administration solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets. The firm strives to provide long-term value to clients on an after income and estate tax basis by combining balance sheet risk management techniques with investment strategies. Spearhead has offices in Florida and Massachusetts.

All Securities are offered through Spearhead Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services are offered through Spearhead Capital Advisors, LLC. Consulting and Administration services are offered through Spearhead Innovative Solutions, LLC and its subsidiaries.

CONTACT: David Reynolds, (561) 801-7302, dreynolds@spearheadllc.com

SOURCE Spearhead