Putnam Leasing Partners with Hagerty and Broad Arrow to Deliver a Seamless Collector Car Ownership Experience

GREENWICH, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Putnam Leasing, the leader in customized lease-to-own solutions for luxury, exotic, and collector vehicles, is proud to announce its new partnership with Hagerty and Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty, two of the most respected and influential names in the collector car world.

This collaboration brings together auction expertise, collector-focused insurance, and tailored leasing solutions to create a more seamless and strategic ownership experience for automotive enthusiasts and collectors.

Through the partnership, clients acquiring vehicles through Broad Arrow auctions will now have streamlined access to customized leasing solutions from Putnam Leasing alongside Hagerty's industry-leading collector vehicle insurance products. Together, the three companies aim to simplify the acquisition and ownership process for high-value automobiles while supporting long-term collecting goals.

"Putnam Leasing understands collectors and enthusiasts in the same way we do," said Bryant Kolle, Vice President of National Sales and Insurance Partnerships at Hagerty. "Every special car has a story, and ownership should be supported by partners who understand both the emotional and financial value behind these vehicles. We are excited to work together to better serve the collector community."

For more than four decades, Putnam Leasing has specialized in flexible leasing solutions designed specifically for discerning automotive collectors. Hagerty has built its reputation as the leading insurance provider for enthusiast and collectible vehicles, while Broad Arrow has rapidly become a premier global auction house and advisor within the collector car market.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Hagerty and Broad Arrow as the official leasing partner for Broad Arrow Auctions," said Steven Posner, CEO of Putnam Leasing. "At Putnam Leasing, our mission has always been to provide enthusiasts with sophisticated financial tools to help build and manage exceptional collections. By aligning with two of the most respected names in the collector car industry, we are making it easier than ever for clients to acquire world-class automobiles with the confidence of Hagerty's insurance expertise and the flexibility of Putnam's customized lease programs."

Together, Putnam Leasing, Hagerty, and Broad Arrow, driven by Hagerty, are creating a more integrated ownership experience designed to help collectors confidently acquire, protect, and enjoy some of the world's most exceptional automobiles.

To learn more about Putnam Leasing, visit www.putnamleasing.com.

To learn more about our partnership with Hagerty, visit https://www.putnamleasing.com/partners/hagerty

To learn more about our partnership with Broad Arrow, visit https://www.putnamleasing.com/partners/broad-arrow

SOURCE Putnam Leasing Company I, LLC