Putting A Ring On It: The United States of Engagement Ring Trends

Dallas – Although Seattle is known as the "Emerald City," Dallas orders the most emerald-cut diamonds and wears the crown for the princess cut.

(Carat) Size Does Matter

A common misconception is that carat refers to size, when it actually refers to a diamond's weight!

Charleston, S.C. – Holy moly, the "Holy City" is rocking the biggest rock with an 8.04 carat princess cut purchased in the past year.

– Holy moly, the "Holy City" is rocking the biggest rock with an 8.04 carat princess cut purchased in the past year. Honolulu – Hawaiians have a lot of heart… when it comes to diamonds that is. The island coincidentally nicknamed the "Pacific Diamond" lays claim to the largest heart-shaped diamond purchased in the past year (4 carats).

All That Glitters is Gold (or Platinum)

Platinum is the most popular metal nationwide given its durability and symbol of enduring love!

Atlanta – Rose gold is on the upswing nationwide, with double the number of orders between 2016 and 2019, especially in Atlanta , leading the trend with orders.

– Rose gold is on the upswing nationwide, with double the number of orders between 2016 and 2019, especially in , leading the trend with orders. San Francisco – This California city may be home of the Golden Gate Bridge but is the most popular city for platinum.

– This California city may be home of the Gate Bridge but is the most popular city for platinum. Texas – Gold is bigger in Texas ! Dallas orders more white gold than any other city, while Houston orders more yellow gold than any city.

Ready, Setting, Go

The number one setting nationwide is a classic Solitaire. However, if the illusion of a larger, more brilliant center stone is a priority, opt for a Halo setting.

District of Columbia – The nation's capital capitalizes on a little extra bling – the most popular setting is the white gold Riviera Pave.

– The nation's capital capitalizes on a little extra bling – the most popular setting is the white gold Riviera Pave. Houston – While a platinum Six-Prong Solitaire is nationally the most popular, Houstonians are tradition twisters with preference leaning towards – white gold Six-Prong Solitaires that decorate the hands of women in the biggest city in Texas .

While a platinum Six-Prong Solitaire is nationally the most popular, Houstonians are tradition twisters with preference leaning towards – white gold Six-Prong Solitaires that decorate the hands of women in the biggest city in . Philadelphia – Philadelphians must be inspired by their "Keystone State" moniker – the vintage-inspired Heirloom Petite Milgrain Engagement Ring is the most popular setting.

"While the round cut is always the most popular because of how it optimizes fire and brilliance, we've noticed that engagement ring trends vary based on where our customers reside and it's those trends that tell a story of their own," said Katie Zimmerman, Blue Nile's Chief Merchandising Officer. "Every engagement ring created on our site is handcrafted and unique to each individual, their love story and customized to their unique style preference."

Being armed with some simple tips along with these trends can make the engagement ring shopping process flawless. Backed by 20 years of diamond engagement ring shopping expertise, Blue Nile created a go-to "cheat sheet" with the top tips for researching, budgeting for and shopping for the perfect diamond engagement ring (check it out if you want to know what "thinking with your eyes" means or how to "buy shy to save big").

For more engagement ring inspiration, please visit www.bluenile.com, or head over to @bluenilediamond on social media.

*Methodology: Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry, has revealed the top engagement ring settings, metal styles, and diamond shapes and sizes across the U.S. by analyzing its nationwide sales data from the past 12 months (April 2018-April 2019)

About Blue Nile, Inc.

Blue Nile, Inc. is the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry. The company offers a superior experience for purchasing engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry by providing expert guidance, in-depth educational materials, and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the jewelry shopping process. Blue Nile has some of the highest quality standards in the industry and offers thousands of independently-certified diamonds and fine jewelry at prices significantly below traditional retail. Blue Nile can be found online at www.bluenile.com and in its physical Showrooms in Salem, New Hampshire, Long Island, New York, Portland, Oregon, Fairfax County, Virginia, and Bellevue, Washington.

