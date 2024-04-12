PUTTING EVEN MORE 'FUN' IN ICE CREAM CAKES!

First Funfetti® Ice Cream Cake Product Hits Grocery Stores This Spring

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know an ice cream cake brings smiles to people's faces. And this spring there's another reason why: the first Funfetti Ice Cream Cake product is now available to consumers nationwide at their local grocery stores.

This latest dessert comes from the global, family-owned food company Rich Products' (Rich's) market-leading I Love Ice Cream Cakes portfolio. These cakes are currently available within the bakery freezer cases at ShopRite, Publix, Kroger and independent grocery stores across the U.S., with distribution growing weekly.

"This is an exciting partnership for our beloved I Love Ice Cream Cakes portfolio," said Jessica Stainsby, Senior Product Manager, Ice Cream Cakes Category, Rich's. "Our team is always looking for ways to deliver greater value to customers and consumers, while further strengthening our position as the leader in the retail ice cream cake market. This new Funfetti Ice Cream Cake is just one example of our dedication to innovation, offering products that serve as the foundation for celebrating all of life's special moments – big or small."

Made with birthday cake-flavored vanilla ice cream, classic Funfetti cake, whipped icing and colorful sprinkles, each round Funfetti Ice Cream Cake serves up to 9 people and retails for around $19.99.

In addition to the new Funfetti Ice Cream Cake at grocery, the partnership between Hometown Foods and Rich's also includes the first and only Funfetti In-Store Bakery products on the market, including Funfetti Celebration Cake, Funfetti Cheesecake, Funfetti Cheesecake Single Slice, Funfetti Bettercreme® Whipped Icing and Funfetti ½ Sheet Cake Layers. For more information, visit funfetti.richsusa.com.

"Funfetti has been helping families transform any day into a celebration for 30 years," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer, Hometown Food Company. "As a company dedicated to inspiring possibilities, Rich's offers a broad portfolio of creative solutions and strong industry leadership that's a great match with the Funfetti brand. We're looking forward to creating more special moments for families through this partnership."

MEET RICH'S.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corp., is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, Rich's products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. The company's portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. The company is based in Buffalo, N.Y. Learn more at Richs.com, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT HOMETOWN FOOD COMPANY

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

