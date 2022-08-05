Putting Fleets in the Fast Lane: AT&T Fleet Complete Launches FC Hub, a Suite of Next-gen Fleet Management Tools

AT&T Fleet Complete have launched the next-generation suite of fleet management tools built to empower commercial fleet operations with AI-powered video telematics, automated ELD tools and a robust catalog of tracking solutions.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Complete is introducing AT&T Fleet Complete FC Insights Solution Suite, a big data IoT platform with web and mobile apps for fleets to monitor and manage all aspects of their mobile operations.

Featuring a refreshed, modernized user interface, AT&T Fleet Complete FC Insights Solutions Suite provides commercial fleet operations with near real-time insights to manage their fleet. "Coupled with our advanced mobile network this solution is a real game-changer for businesses," says Rob Williams, Director Product Management & Development Mobility, IoT, & 5G - AT&T. "This solution eliminates manual, time-consuming processes, and offers everything businesses need to make in the moment decisions from one easy to use dashboard. It creates potential for any mobile asset business to increase efficiency exponentially."

The AT&T Fleet Complete FC Insights Solution Suite is an integrated solution offering commercial fleet operations a full range of capabilities to manage their fleet, featuring:

AT&T Fleet Complete FC Hub: Web and mobile apps for live-view maps, fleet dashboards, automated reporting, and event notifications for a comprehensive view of fleet and field operations. FC Hub brings a friendly user interface for easy navigation of other FC products and third-party add-ons.

Web and mobile apps for live-view maps, fleet dashboards, automated reporting, and event notifications for a comprehensive view of fleet and field operations. FC Hub brings a friendly user interface for easy navigation of other FC products and third-party add-ons. AT&T Fleet Complete FC Vision: This safety assurance and in-cab coaching solution uses Video telematics with AI analytics to automate driving event scoring and reporting for use with insurance claims and safety programs. Now available with both single and dual facing cameras.

This safety assurance and in-cab coaching solution uses Video telematics with AI analytics to automate driving event scoring and reporting for use with insurance claims and safety programs. Now available with both single and dual facing cameras. AT&T Fleet Complete FC BigRoad ELD: Web and mobile compliance tools to make HOS/ELD compliance easy and defensible for drivers and fleet managers.

Web and mobile compliance tools to make HOS/ELD compliance easy and defensible for drivers and fleet managers. AT&T Fleet Complete FC Connected Devices: The remote telematics hardware used to track vehicles or assets, such as the Asset Tracker or Fleet Tracker.

With both an integrated web interface and mobile app, fleet managers have access to effectively manage remote operations, improve driver safety, lowering business risks, and optimizing asset utilization, all in one convenient package. "Our team has done an incredible job interpreting customer feedback to create an affordable next-gen platform with everything you need in one click," says Tony Lourakis, Fleet Complete's CEO. "We wanted to deliver a product with the flexibility to be right-sized for any fleet."

In the future, the platform will expand with plug-ins and tools from Fleet Complete and third parties to enhance the experience.

To see the new fleet management platform in action, book a demonstration or learn more, call 1.888.305.8777 or email [email protected].

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

