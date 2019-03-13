Putting Outdoor Cooking on the Menu: Introducing USSC Pellet Grills

New division of the United States Stove Company brings 150 years of

American engineering excellence into the backyard

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - USSC Grills, a distinct new line of pellet grills, launched in the United States today. Combining the ease and simplicity of cooking with propane with the unparalleled flavor of wood-smoke cooking, the three-grill collection provides innovative outdoor cooking solutions rooted in the very best pellet grilling technology.

USSC Grills offer amazing versatility and unbelievable consistency, ideal for anyone from casual backyard BBQers to pro pitmasters. These state-of-the-art, clean-burning pellet grills automatically adjust the internal cooking temperature of the grill - taking into account the outdoor ambient temperature - to ensure that food is always cooked to perfection, adjusting the fuel feed rate automatically to provide a perfectly steady temperature throughout the grilling time.

USSC Grills is a division of the United States Stove Company, an American leader in pellet burning technology. In many ways, this launch brings the 150-year-old, family-owned company full circle: one of the United States Stove Company's original innovations was the Hasty Baker stove, a wood-burning appliance that was used in the home for both heating and cooking.

"One hundred and fifty years ago, the Hasty Baker was one of our best-selling products," explains August S.L. Jones, President of the United States Stove Company. "When America's kitchens became fueled by gas and electricity, we focused on getting better and better at heating America's homes - but with the launch of USSC Grills, we're elated to be combining our expertise in pellet burning technology with our company's historic roots in cooking technology."

The three grill collection includes:

The Hooch USG350 Pellet Grill [ $599.99 ]

] The Cumberland USG730 Pellet Grill [ $899.99 }

USG730 Pellet Grill [ } The Irondale USG890 Pellet Grill [ $1,199.99 ]

All three grills feature a unique grease removal system that helps keep cleanup and maintenance a breeze, and an integrated food temperature sensor to ensure food is cooked to perfection. And both the Cumberland and the Irondale have an electric searing station to lock in the flavors of your meats, a feature created with patented technology that is exclusive to the USSC pellet grills line.

All three USSC Grills can be ordered directly from the USSC Grills website at www.usscgrills.com . In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the United States Stove Company, free shipping will be available on the first 50 USSC Grills sold through the site using the code FREESHIP150.

About USSC Grills

For 150 years, we have engineered wood fired stoves that have helped Americans heat their homes with pride and energy independence. Now we're bringing that same spirit of freedom and engineering-quality into every USSC Grill. Clean-burning and energy-efficient our grills run on hardwood pellets, delivering a responsible and uncompromising wood-smoke flavor to all your outdoor cooking.

